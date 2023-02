QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health reported a slight increase in hospitalizations associated with Covid-19.

From January 29 to February 4, 2023, a total of 179 people were interned in medical centers, of which 12 were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

This represents an increase of 18 more hospitalizations compared to the previous week with 161.

During the last week, 14 deaths associated with covid-19 were reported, with an average of two deaths per day.

