How are sports appealing to a younger generation?

In Costa Rica, sports are prevalent, and things like baseball, football, and soccer are a significant part of the culture. Although they have been around for a long time, the sports industry only survives by constantly appealing to the next generation of supporters. This means it has taken great pains recently to appeal to a younger generation of fans – many of whom do not always share the same passion for sports as those who came before them. But how are sports reaching out to these younger generations?

Online and mobile sports betting

The online/mobile sports betting industry has taken off globally in recent years. It is now a sector that generates multi-billions per year and attracts bettors worldwide. When you think of the top NFL odds online sportsbooks offer to football fans or how easy betting apps are to use for betting on other sports, this is easy to understand.

- Advertisement -

The interesting thing about using apps or online sportsbooks for betting is how popular it is among younger generations. The love these generations have for modern tech, plus their positive outlook on sports betting in general, leaves them more liable to wager on games.

This has helped sports appeal to younger people due to the extra exposure it provides to this market. It can also show younger people sports they might not have seen before and boost the whole sector.

Putting players center stage

Changes to the sports experience by Gen Z/Millennials have been something the whole sector has had to wrestle with lately. One way they have done this and started to appeal more to younger generations is by focusing on individual players – rather than the teams they play for.

The fact is that younger sports fans are less likely to follow teams and are more interested in following individual athletes. This is especially true for top names in world sports, such as Ronaldo, Mbappe, and Messi in soccer. By clubs giving more attention to individual players and the sports media doing the same, the whole sector is more enticing to younger fans.

Sports is now a more inclusive industry

- Advertisement -

Another major factor in how sports appeal to younger generations is its greater inclusivity in the modern age. There is no doubt that sports around places like Costa Rica and Central/Latin America are much more diverse now. This can be seen in a greater range of ethnicities in pro sports sides, and the vast strides women’s sport has made in recent years.

All this helps to make the industry more appealing to younger fans, who value inclusivity and would not spend time following a sporting sector that was not diverse. This greater inclusivity in modern sports also extends to how the media covers the industry. We now see much more equality in terms of gender and ethnicity for pundits employed on TV sports broadcasts, for example. This helps to make sports more forward-thinking and attract younger fans.

Greater use of tech in sports

With driverless cars in Costa Rica set to become a reality soon, it is clear how essential cutting-edge tech is to society now. This is also true in sports; the latest tech is one way the sector connects with younger generations.

- Advertisement -

From Hawkeye in tennis and cricket to VAR in soccer, it is easy to see how much the latest technology has impacted major sports. This is also true if you look at how sports are covered and how we find out the latest stories or breaking gossip.

Modern TV sports broadcasts, for example, use flashy graphics, social media hashtags, and touchscreens for game analysis. There are also many online news sites where fans can catch up on the latest stories about their favorite player. As younger generations tend to be into their tech significantly, sports appeal to them by using it to grab their attention. Using tech also makes sports more entertaining for younger generations and appear more modern.

Sports have to move with the times

Everyone who follows sports around Costa Rica knows it has recently seen significant change. This is not unusual, though, because this industry has always kept up with societal changes. As sports face a new need to appeal to younger generations to survive, the above examples are ways it is trying to do so.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related