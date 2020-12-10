Thursday, 10 December 2020
Central AmericaMexico

How bribes from foreign companies work in Mexico

This is one of the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that is worst rated in the fight against international bribery

by Q24N
4

Q24N (EL UNIVERSAL) – The Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) mentions that corruption is a phenomenon that does not respect borders. Since 1999, Mexico has acquired international commitments focused on investigating and sanctioning international bribery. However, it has not imposed a single penalty for this crime.

Anti-corruption reform would raise fines to companies for bribery of officials

The IMCO stressed that Mexico is one of the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that is the worst qualified in the fight against international bribery.

- Advertisement -

International bribery occurs when a person or company bribes a public official from another country to obtain an illicit advantage when conducting business abroad. This type of bribery can occur in:

  • Obtaining public contracts through international tenders.
  • The delivery of operating permits for a company.
  • The import and export of products that require going through customs.

The number of investigations initiated by Mexico is considerably low when compared to other countries and trading partners. Despite the fact that the prosecution of international bribery is also part of trade agreements such as the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), the efforts made by our country to investigate and apply sanctions are not on par with its Business partners.

IMCO Proposal

In order to strengthen the capacities of the authorities responsible for the detection, investigation and punishment of international bribery, the IMCO proposes:

  • Recognize the eradication of international bribery as a priority of the Government of Mexico. Currently, there is not a single mention of international bribery in the National Anti-Corruption Policy. The detection and punishment of this conduct requires coordination and cooperation between different agencies, which will only be possible if the eradication of this conduct is prioritized.
  • Make transparent and update the information on open investigations and sanctions applied. The data regarding actions to eradicate international bribery are insufficient and out of date. It is necessary to create accessible platforms that publish timely information that includes, at least, data regarding the investigations initiated, investigations in progress, sanctions applied, and reasons for which it was determined not to apply a sanction.
  • Encourage self-reporting by companies through the granting of benefits that encourage cooperation with the authorities. Mexico should implement policies similar to those of other countries where penalties for companies that report their own actions and cooperate in the course of investigations are considerably reduced. In this way it will be possible to increase the number of cases detected, correct the damage done and prevent future improper acts.
  • Enable reporting of cases of international bribery on the website of the Ministry of Public Administration (SFP). For just over a year, the SFP has had a portal for whistleblowers against corruption. However, the platform does not admit complaints about acts of international bribery. Taking into account that the main reporting channel for this crime is self-reporting, it is essential to enable this option for individuals and legal entities.

Article translated from El Universal “Cómo funciona el cohecho internacional en México”. Read the original here.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Previous articleQuepos, Esterillos, Jacó and Tivives have signage and sirens to alert in case of Tsunami
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Mexico received a request for the sanitary registration of the vaccine from BioNtech / Pfizer

Mexico Q24N -
Q24N - The alliance of Germany's BioTech, which developed the vaccine...
Read more

Mexico vows ‘cleanup’ after ex-defense chief arrested in US

Mexico Rico -
Q24N - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Costa Rica formalizes contract with Pfizer and BioNTech for covid-19 vaccine

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica has signed the legal manufacturing and supply contract for the Covid-19 vaccine with Pfizer and BioNTech, as confirmed by President...
Read more
Brazil

Brazil: Apps warn residents of shootings

Q24N -
Q24N - This week, Brazil was shaken by two Hollywood-style bank robberies. On Monday night, heavily armed men held up several banks in the...
Lighter Side

Mysterious zinc monolith appears in Costa Rica

Rico -
LIGHTER SIDE - A mysteious zinc roof tile, propped erect against the large rock, was recently discovered in Costa Rica. Experts, who dubbed the it...
HQ

Woman walked aorund with her ¢135 million Lotto ticket in ther purse for 16 days

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - From the truly unbelievable, a 75-year-old woman, a regular at playing the lottery, carried around her winning ticket for 16 days and...
Trends

Immediate Help with Academics: 6 Tools for Tech Students

Carter Maddox -
When studying at college or university, students are facing tons of challenges and problems. Often, solving these issues requires much more than the skills...
Health

Meet one of the first Ticos vaccinated against COVID-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Andrés Sandí became one of the first Costa Ricans to have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom on Tuesday. In an...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.