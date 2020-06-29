Monday, 29 June 2020
DONATE
Expat FocusLiving in Costa Rica

How does it feel being Costa Rican?

Today we have a NASA hall of Famer, a Nobel laureate, pioneers in science, sports stars, Olympic medalists, record setters, famous artists… Not bad for a country of just some 5 million people.

Rico
By Rico
5
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) How does it feel being Costa Rican? The question came up recently in my Quora feed.

Reading through some of the answers, this one by Jorge Guntanis, born and raised in Costa Rica, impressed me. And I am not easily impressed.

Jorge writes:

- paying the bills -

I feel very proud. Costa Rica is a very tiny country, but we have always managed to develop extraordinary talent; today we have a NASA hall of Famer, a Nobel laureate, pioneers in science, sports stars, Olympic medalists, record setters, famous artists… You get the drift.

Not bad for a country of just some 5 million people.

I feel lucky. I grew up in a place where we don’t have to worry about much. Public education is excellent and all the way to undergrad is also free, graduate school is so affordable it might as well be free and financial aid is abundant and affordable (compared to other countries). We don’t have to worry about going to war. Our staple diet is based on rice, beans, and a protein; it’s hard to be hungry. Costa Rica is a beautiful and ecologically diverse country, you are a couple of hours from a tropical beach with world-famous surf, a beautiful rain or cloud forest to relax while sipping on some expensive scotch or a stunning active volcano that you can admire while soaking in a natural hot spring.

I feel amused. Costa Ricans are very “funny”, they have a very cynical, sarcastic, self-deprecating humor. They turn any situation into a joke. It’s a blessing and a curse.

I feel insecure, after living in cities where I could let my guard down and not get mugged, beat up, or potentially killed; I started realizing Costa Rica is not as safe of a country as I previously thought. Don’t get me wrong, it is not a dangerously unsafe country. But no matter how safe the place is, you always have to be alert.

- paying the bills -

I feel worried, about the country’s political fragmentation, the lack of transparent political talent, and the cynism of the people in power towards the democratic process and the government. I feel worried about the over development of the country caused by globalization. Let’s keep Costa Rica green.

I feel my country is too expensive, while real estate and rent are still somewhat affordable, practically everything else is overpriced. Things like eating out or drinks are comparable to an American city like Los Angeles. Cars are about 50% to over 100% more expensive than in the U.S. So is pretty much every other non-commodity.

I feel annoyed, because considering all of the above, the infrastructure and services are subpar, so you don’t get a lot of value.

I feel humbled, for having been born in a country that lots of people either have been and (most) love or want to visit. Sometimes is easy to forget how awesome your own country is.

All in all, being Costa Rican feels Pura Vida!

Read the other answers here.

Previous articleIs Costa Rica really as good as its press releases?”
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Is Costa Rica really as good as its press releases?”

Expat Focus Randy Berg -
Ten years ago I wrote a short ebook with this title....
Read more

Let’s talk about Costa Rica instead of ranting about how bad it is “back home.”

Expat Focus Randy Berg -
(EXPAT FOCUS) Let’s talk about Costa Rica instead of ranting about...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Vehicle restriction and sanitary measures starting this Monday, June 22

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The increase in new cases of coronavirus forced the Ministery of Health to suspend phase three of the scheduled reopening of malls, retail...
Read more
Photos of Costa Rica

It’s not Europe, it’s Cartago, Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
It's not Europe,it's Cartago, Costa Rica. "Linda y bella nuestra tiquicia". Photo from Fotos antiguas de Costa Rica (Facebook)  
Health

Costa Rica made N-95 mask disinfector passed national tests

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The prototype to disinfect and reuse the N-95 masks used to prevent Covid-19 infections passed national tests and is ready for its second...
National

Here’s how the restriction will work this weekend

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The arrival of Phase 3 of reopening starting today Saturday, June 27, generated some doubts about the application of the vehicular restrictions. As far...
Trends

Tips To Start Working In A Marketing Agency As A Student

Carter Maddox -
Marketing is a major area many students or fresh graduates wish to work in. The perks and glamour accompanying marketing makes marketing very appealing....
Health

Costa Rica airports to reopen to tourists on August 1!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, announced this afternoon Costa Rica's borders to international tourists will be opened on August 1, 2020. The border...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA