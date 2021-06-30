Wednesday 30 June 2021
type here...
Trends

How Government of Costa Rica Is Ensuring Women Empowerment?

by Carter Maddox
5

Bishal Biswas <mail@bishalbiswas.com>

In 2021, Costa Rica ranked 15th amongst all the countries in the Global Gender Gap Report with a score of 0.786. This report evaluates the gap that exists between men and women in various sectors like health, life expectancy, economics, education and political empowerment while considering the economic factors.

Global Gender Gap Report 2021 of Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s rank decreased by two positions since 2020 but the country managed to score 0.003 score more than 2020. Additional ranks include, 110th in Economic Participation and Opportunity, 35th in Educational Attainment, 66th in Health and Survival, 8th in Political Empowerment. In 2016, Costa Rica ranked 32nd and it has moved many positions up since then indicating that gender equality has been increasing steadily in the country.

- Advertisement -

The increased gender equality in the country can be attributed to the shifting of the traditional family roles which is now permitting more women to move outside the home for working.

Different factors that have helped the women of the country to step up include gender parity, gender equality seal and coffee farming. Many other countries who are members of Sustainable Development Goals are trying to ensure women empowerment to work towards the Goal Number 5 of Sustainable Development Goals which is Gender Equality.

Gender Parity

Costa Rica is one of the few countries that has adopted and implemented gender parity policies. The gender parity policy ensures that more women participate in the national parliament. The rise of women in the parliament was seen since 2011 when Laura Chinchilla Miranda became the first female president in the country.

- Advertisement -

She ensured that the number of women in the parliament increases steadily and steady change is what we have seen. Globally, the world average number of women in parliament is 23.59 percent but Costa Rica managed to keep the percentage high at 45.61 percent.

Following the footsteps of Costa Rica, even India is working towards women empowerment by introducing schemes like SSY for making them financially independent.

Gender Equality Seal

The Gender Equality Seal in Costa Rica was implemented by the National Institute of Women by joining hands with UNDP Costa Rica. The key focus areas of Gender Equality Seal includes legal barriers, improving pay conditions, care and financial and digital inclusion.

The Gender Equality Seal of Costa Rica recognises both the public and private organizations that are implementing gender equality in their workplace. For gaining the gender equality seal, the organisation has to guarantee gender equality both in labour relation and internal process.

The approach for the same involves identification of the gap that exist between men and women and then creating a work plan to narrow down and close those gaps and then finally, to monitor the result.The four areas which are covered in Gender Equality Seal includes integral health, human resources, work environment and co-responsibility in care.

Coffee Farming

Costa Rica is known for its coffee farming and International Women’s Coffee Alliance (IWCA) is lending help to the women of the country in creating opportunities for them in coffee farming.

- Advertisement -

IWCA was formed in 2003 by the Women of Costa Rica, US and Nicaragua who came together to improve coffee holistically while ensuring empowerment of women in the coffee industry.

IWCA involves 27 countries including India for creating sustainable livelihood for the women. PM Kisan scheme of India is known for empowering all kinds of farmers in the country. Since 2003, IWCA has been helping women to connect and become independent by ensuring their participation in the coffee industry.

Recently, the United Nations Security Council has endorsed Antonio Guterres as the Secretary-General for the second term making the other members question why in 76 long years, there has never been a woman in charge of that position.

Even though the disappointment was high, Costa Rica was the only country that voiced the cover in April at UN by saying that the country strongly believes that now is the time to select a female Secretary-General as for 75 long years, the organization has been led by the ben.

Further, it remarked that having a female General-Secretary will ensure that the principle of equality and empowerment is upheld for the women.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleAmerican Airlines plane received refusal for an emergency landing in Liberia due to communication failure
Next articleFerias attendance down 50% due to pandemic
Carter Maddoxhttp://cjmaddox.com
Carter is self-described as thirty-three-and-a-half years old and his thirty-three-and-a-half years birthday is always on March 3. Carter characteristically avoids pronouns, referring to himself in the third person (e.g. "Carter has a question" rather than, "I have a question"). One day [in 1984], Carter, raised himself up and from that day forward we could all read what Carter writes.

Related Articles

Global Ideas ‘Climate change is making us stronger’ — Resilient Bolivian women adapt to global warming

Nestled in Bolivia's Cochabamba valley is the village of Tiraque. One...
Read more

Costa Rica ranked 13th in best countries for gender equality

(QCOSTARICA) First published in 2006 by the World Economic Forum, the Global...
Read more

MOST READ

New tax exemptions would be the hook to attract high-tech and science companies

Nicaragua

The 20 Nicaraguans detained by the Ortega regime in 25 days

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Despite international pressure and rejection, Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega continues to imprison Nicaraguans who criticize and question the way he is...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 29: only ODD ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Tuesday, June 29, only plates ending in ODDS (1,3,5,7,9) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 25: plates ending in 9 & 0 CANNOT circulate

Rico -
Today, Friday, June 25, plates ending in 9 & 0 CANNOT circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Pura Vida

Ferias attendance down 50% due to pandemic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The influx of customers to the ferias - farmer's fairs fell by an average of 50%, from January to date, according to...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 28: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Monday, June 28, only plates ending in EVENS (0,2,4,6,8) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Corrupion

$8M bail for owners of MECO and H SOLIS

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Almost fourteen days after their arrest, the owners of MECO and H Solís, Carlos Cerdas Araya and Mélida Solís Vargas, got their...
Trends

Facts and Career Opportunities for Positioning and Popularity of a Casino Dealer

Carter Maddox -
Are you thinking about becoming a casino dealer? If you’re a Hungarian citizen, we’ll tell you more about what you need to know. You...
Health

Young people with severe covid-19 battle up to three weeks before dying

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The head of Nursing at Hospital México, Silvia Beirute, said it last month when she recounted the ordeal of witnessing the death...
Pura Vida

Today 50 years ago: Costa Rica and Panama entered into conflict over air routes

Q Costa Rica -
TODAY COSTA RICA - Original text published in La Nacion on June 23, 1971 - A conflict over air routes, has been unleashed between...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.