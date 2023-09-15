How VR is Revolutionizing Various Entertainment Industries

For a long time, we have viewed Virtual Reality (VR) as a futuristic technology. This is actually quite sensible considering the possibilities that the technology brings, for example, being inserted in a world that is fully virtual and you can interact with it. But VR is no longer tech for the future, as it is already being used in various ways. These are dominantly in the entertainment sector.

Today, we’ll look at how VR is creating new possibilities and revolutionizing various entertainment industries. The article is based on our interview with tech and online casino expert, Bernard Maumo from OnlineCasinoRank. The website ranks online casinos and lets users take advantage of various online and live casino bonuses.

Gaming

Gaming is one industry that has greatly benefited from VR technology. This is because just like everything else we like to do online, today lots of new gamers prefer to do so online. This gives them lots of convenience as they can gamble from anywhere, whether at home or on holiday. However, when online casinos came, they of course lacked from the fact that players can’t enjoy the ambiance and interactivity provided by land-based casinos.

According to Maumo, VR has been the key to solving this and making online casinos even more popular (well, besides the endless types of online and live casino bonuses). VR allows gamers to be transported into a virtual casino. This is like an actual casino and even fancier. You can move around, interact with various objects, and even join tables that you’d like to, occupied by actual players and dealers!

Besides casinos, other online games have also greatly benefited. Today, you can step into the Star Wars universe and hundreds of other universes and interact with your favorite characters.

Live Events and Concerts

Attending the live concert of your favorite artist can be quite the experience. But unfortunately, this is not always possible for various reasons – to be there, you need to travel, deal with various logistical issues, and you may not even have a good view. So what if you want to enjoy the experience without sacrificing your comfort? VR comes in to let you do this, and even enjoy a front row seat.

VR is being used in various concerts to offer an immersive experience. And from the exclusive view, you will also be able to turn around in a 360 degree manner and even feel the energy of the crowd. According to Maumo, this is not futurist, as it was actually used to live stream the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show that featured Dr. Dre. The technology is also being used to stream various sports. When you watch a game through VR, you will have a much “closer” view of the action, and you can also switch angles.

Museums and Art Galleries

Museums and art galleries have also been taking advantage of this technology for some time now. The result? Providing viewers with an experience that allows them see art and history in a way that they previously couldn’t imagine. Maumo notes that in 2019, Paris’ famed Louvre museum launched a VR experience dubbed ‘Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass.’ It allowed viewers to explore the Renaissance painting in a completely new way and discover details such as the wood panel texture and how time has affected the famous painting.

Gallery arts are also using VR to provide viewers with 3D reconstructions of various items. You can explore virtual items such as the pyramids of Egypt, which is quite something considering that it would otherwise have been an expensive endeavor.

Theme Parks and Attractions

We usually visit theme parks to bring some fantasies into reality by going on an adventure through fantasy worlds. But this form of entertainment is usually limited by of course budgets, then the laws of physics. So, to take the adventure even beyond, theme parks and attractions are now using VR to offer users whole new worlds.

For example, you can travel to an alien world and even interact with it. You can also take a ride to the deepest levels of the ocean. And while doing all these, you will have various physical sensations with you. You will feel movement, hear sounds, sense the wind, etc. And as technology continues to advance, these types of entertainment can only become even more incredible and realistic.

