Human Milk Bank of the Women’s Hospital requires 150 donors

QCOSTARICA – The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) reported that they require 150 women to donate breast milk for the Human Milk Bank of the Hospital de las Mujeres (Women’s Hospital) in San José.

Given this, the institution launched an invitation to mothers who are breastfeeding, to help babies in critical conditions.

Dr. Hellen Treminio, director of the Women’s Hospital Clinical Laboratory, explained that at this time breast milk reserves are declining significantly.

Those interested should call the number 2523-5900, extension 5725 or 5726.

In the process, a certification will be carried out to guarantee the health of the mother and the baby and to guarantee that the donation is safe.

