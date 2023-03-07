ICD proposes to “intensify” immediate freezing of assets as a measure to combat money laundering

QCOSTARICA – The Instituto Costarricense sobre Drogas (ICD) – Costa Rican Institute on Drugs – indicated that, in the coming days, it will issue an administrative resolution to “intensify” the immediate freezing measures of assets to combat money laundering; even before reporting a suspicious transaction.

In 2022, the ICD received 718 reports of doubtful transactions in the country for more than ¢222 billion colones (US$400 million dollars).

Of the total number of reports, 290 served as a basis for the Financial Intelligence Unit to send a report to the Prosecutor’s Office to carry out its particular investigation.

Ewald Acuña, criminal lawyer, commented that it is a precautionary measure that gives the Prosecutor’s Office time to verify if a crime has been committed.

The ICD called on the regulated and non-regulated financial sector to report suspicious operations of ill-gotten money.

