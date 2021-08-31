Tuesday 31 August 2021
type here...
Search

ICE hikes international connection speed to 70 Gbps

BusinessRedaqtedTech
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

90,000 people have disappeared amid Mexico’s drug war

Q REPORTS - Cacti, rock, mountains and gray desert...
Read more

ICE hikes international connection speed to 70 Gbps

QCOSTARICA - User of the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad...
Read more

Carolina Hidalgo accepts defeat and criticizes the PAC’s debt to women

QCOSTARICA - A week after voting took place, legislator...
Read more

Christmas in August? Some stores are already selling seasonal items

QCOSTARICA - Christmas comes early to stores, typically around...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 31: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, August 31, vehicles with...
Read more

Driver’s license expires on September 30 for hundreds of foreigners

QCOSTARICA - On September 30, the decree that established...
Read more

New shirts of the National Team unleash criticism in networks

QCOSTARICA - The new jerseys of the Selección Nacional...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – User of the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) will benefit from an expansion in the capacity of international data traffic, as the state-owned operator announced it has successfully finalized tests to expand the capacity of its internet service to 70 Gbps.

As a result, users will have increased browsing stability as well as speed.

- Advertisement -

ICE added that the upgrade comes after the interconnection speed was boosted to 40 Mbps last November and that both capacity hikes were implemented via infrastructure hosted on the MAYA-1 submarine cable system, through which the majority of Costa Rica’s internet traffic passes.

The higher bandwidth capacity and end-to-end interconnection speeds has enabled the operator to meet the surge in demand for both fixed and mobile data during the pandemic.

ICE accounted for a third (33%) of the fixed broadband market via its Kolbi brand at the end of 2020, followed by Cabletica (Millicom) with 22%, Telecable with 20%, Millicom Cable with 18.5% and all other operators with 6.5%.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCarolina Hidalgo accepts defeat and criticizes the PAC’s debt to women
Next article90,000 people have disappeared amid Mexico’s drug war
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

90,000 people have disappeared amid Mexico’s drug war

Q REPORTS - Cacti, rock, mountains and gray desert sand, dotted...
Read more

ICE hikes international connection speed to 70 Gbps

QCOSTARICA - User of the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) will...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Why Sleeping in on Weekends Is Dangerous

Over a third of Americans sleep less than 6...
HQ

New shirts of the National Team unleash criticism in networks

QCOSTARICA - The new jerseys of the Selección Nacional...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.