ICE hikes international connection speed to 70 Gbps

QCOSTARICA – User of the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) will benefit from an expansion in the capacity of international data traffic, as the state-owned operator announced it has successfully finalized tests to expand the capacity of its internet service to 70 Gbps.

As a result, users will have increased browsing stability as well as speed.

ICE added that the upgrade comes after the interconnection speed was boosted to 40 Mbps last November and that both capacity hikes were implemented via infrastructure hosted on the MAYA-1 submarine cable system, through which the majority of Costa Rica’s internet traffic passes.

The higher bandwidth capacity and end-to-end interconnection speeds has enabled the operator to meet the surge in demand for both fixed and mobile data during the pandemic.

ICE accounted for a third (33%) of the fixed broadband market via its Kolbi brand at the end of 2020, followed by Cabletica (Millicom) with 22%, Telecable with 20%, Millicom Cable with 18.5% and all other operators with 6.5%.

