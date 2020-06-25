Thursday, 25 June 2020
DONATE
BusinessEconomyHQ

IDB funds pandemic relief in Costa Rica, Panama

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
17
Modified date:

Latin Finance – The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has granted US$400 million in financing for Panama and US$250 million for Costa Rica to help counteract the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the two countries.

Both loans are in line with a rapid financing program approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April to cover emergency healthcare costs and contribute to macroeconomic stability in the medium term, the IDB said in separate press releases on Monday.

To receive the money, the Panamanian government agreed to implement measures to ensure a stable balance of payments and a sustainable public debt-to-GDP ratio. It also agreed consented to “ensure fiscal sustainability” after the healthcare crisis is over, the IDB said.

Costa Rica also agreed to lower debt and promote competitiveness in the country as a requisite for the loan, according to the IDB.

- paying the bills -

The two seven-year loans carry an interest rate based on Libor and come with a three-year grace period, the IDB said.

The IMF approved roughly US$515 million in emergency funding for Panama in mid-April to handle the coronavirus emergency and fill part of a US$3.7 billion gap in the balance of payments. In late March, the country sold US$2.5 billion worth of 36-year notes, which allowed it divert funds from the budget to deal with the pandemic.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Costa Rica issued US$1.5 billion in 11-year bonds in November last year to ease financing pressures for the first quarter this year. It also discussed a stand-by agreement with the IMF to take off more pressure. Now the country plans to borrow up to US $3.18 billion from multilateral lenders in 2020, equal to 5.2% of GDP, according to a report published in May by Fitch Ratings.

The IDB also said on Monday that it approved a US$12 million loan for a 12-week cash transfer program for unemployed people in Belize with an emphasis on workers in the tourism sector.

Tourism accounts for roughly 40% of employment in Belize, but 95% of companies in the sector have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the IDB.

- paying the bills -

Source: https://www.latinfinance.com

Previous articleHow to bring Costa Rica’s ‘pura vida’ attitude into your life
Next articleLet’s talk about Costa Rica instead of ranting about how bad it is “back home.”
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Chile Records Largest Single-Day COVID-19 Death Total Since Outbreak Began

Chile VOA NEWS -
Authorities say Chile, which has one of the highest totals for...
Read more

The fateful days of Chile on account of the Covid-19 pandemic

Chile Q24N -
(AFP) Coronavirus cases skyrocket and escalate in Chile, whose hospital capacity...
Read more

MOST READ

Photos of Costa Rica

San Jose In Pandemic Mode (Photos)

Rico -
Photos from social networks depict daily pandemic life in Costa Rica's capital, San Jose.  
Read more
The Americas

Los Angeles, El Salvador are mirror images of poverty

Q Costa Rica -
(QREPORTS) As the signposts we call civilization decrease in frequency, cars accelerate. Speeds rise as storefronts and suits taper off — at the point...
Redaqted

Travel agencies “demand” of the government a clear date to restart tourism

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Although they agree that the reopening of borders to international tourists is something that must be carried out gradually, the Costa Rican Association...
Trends

How Writing Services Can Boost Your Business

Carter Maddox -
Today, companies, big and small, need content badly for online platforms. To promote a business online or attract new customers, content is now king....
National

Government establishes mechanism to legalize migrant labor with roots in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Government on Tuesday published a decree to streamline the legal registration of foreigners with roots in the country, in a new effort...
Health

What is the “Burbuja Social”?

Rico -
Rico's COVID-9 - We've heard the term "Burbuja Social" - Social Bubble - over and over, use in reports and warnings from the Minister...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA