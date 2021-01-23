Saturday 23 January 2021
type here...
Central AmericaPanama

IMF Executive Board Approves US$2.7 billion Precautionary and Liquidity Line for Panama to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

by Q24N
7

Q24N – The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved on Tuesday, January 19, Panama’s request for a two-year arrangement under the Precautionary and Liquidity Line (PLL) USS$2.7 billion, which the authorities intend to treat as precautionary.

The PLL will serve as insurance against extreme external shocks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

In 2020, Panama was severely affected by the global pandemic as containment measures significantly reduced economic activity, especially tourism. In addition, the country was hit by hurricane Eta and tropical storm Iota which curtailed a large part of the country’s agricultural production. As a result, output is estimated to have dropped by 9 percent, with the fiscal position deteriorating significantly amid revenue shortfalls and expenditure pressures.

While Panama is able to cover its external financing needs under present conditions, the arrangement provides insurance against downside risks. Policy priorities under the PLL include supporting an adequate level of spending on health and the social sectors during the pandemic, continuing strengthening further institutional policy frameworks, including financial integrity and data adequacy, and preparing the economy for the post-pandemic recovery.

The PLL was introduced in 2011 to meet more flexibly the liquidity needs of member countries with sound economic fundamentals and strong records of policy implementation but with some remaining vulnerabilities.

Following the Executive Board discussion, Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing Director and Chair, made the following statement:

- Advertisement -

“Panama’s sound macroeconomic policies have led to over three decades of dynamic growth. However, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic has caused a considerable deterioration in the country’s macroeconomic situation and outlook. The two-year arrangement under the Precautionary and Liquidity Line (PLL) for 500 percent of quota (SDR 1.884 billion) will help the authorities’ economic recovery efforts against the pandemic, address outstanding vulnerabilities, and boost market confidence.

“Panama qualifies under the PLL, as it performs strongly in three out of the five qualification areas (external, fiscal and monetary) and does not substantially underperform in the other two areas (financial and data). It also meets the criteria for exceptional access. The authorities intend to treat the PLL arrangement as precautionary.

“The authorities have resolutely implemented measures to contain the pandemic and mitigate its impact on the economy. These include a temporary relaxation of fiscal deficit limits under the Social and Fiscal Responsibility Law to support health and social-related expenditures, permitting banks to drawdown their accumulated dynamic provisioning to absorb credit losses, and loan restructurings for affected borrowers. They are committed to a gradual fiscal consolidation and recalibration of policy responses once the pandemic recedes.

The policy agenda during the PLL will focus on facilitating prompt exit from the FATF grey list, strengthening data adequacy and public financial management, as well as preparing the economy for the post-pandemic recovery.”

For information on COVID-related financing requests approved by the IMF Executive Board, please see a link to the IMF Financial Assistance Tracker: https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/imf-and-covid19/COVID-Lending-Tracker

 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleIMF loan must be approved in the Assembly no later than the beginning of June
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

IMF loan must be approved in the Assembly no later than the beginning of June

QCOSTARICA - The Legislative Assembly must approve the US$1.75 billion dollar...
Read more

Government reaches three-year deal with the IMF

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Carlos Alvarado reached a fiscal adjustment...
Read more

MOST READ

IMF loan must be approved in the Assembly no later than the beginning of June

HQ

“You come to me” President Alvarado tells Congress

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado has asked Congress to go to him, at Casa Presidencial, if they want to question him for...
Front Page

In Costa Rica we also have violent groups and angry Trumpists

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This week millions will watch the transfer of powers in the United States with one question on their minds: What to do...
Cine (Movies)

CCM Cinemas launched virtual movie theater

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Costa Rican cinemas chain CCM launched a platform to offer its virtual billboard. The tool, available only in Costa Rica, will offer...
Photos of Costa Rica

Dog walking the beach in Santa Teresa

Rico -
Dog walking the beach in Santa Teresa Beach, Puntarenas, Costa Rica Photo by Ricardo Arce via Unsplash.
Consumer Aware

Price of Tomato beginning to return to normal

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This report may seem odd to some, but not for those who the grocery shopping, who noted the sharp increase in prices...
News

At 11 months to delivery, the road to Limón missing 440 expropriations

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Road construction, more to the point, delivery of finish projects, has been a low point for Costa Rica's Ministerio de Obras Publicas...
Travel

JetBlue newest plane with fewer rows of three seats

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - JetBlue, the New York-based carrier, known for making flying in economy actually enjoyable, again, took a step forward in aviation with...
HQ

Collisions with fixed objects are also traffic accidents

Q Costa Rica -
"Collisions with fixed objects are also traffic accidents," says a reminder from the Ministery of Transport (MOPT). Although some might believe that it is not,...
Pura Vida

Costa Rica’s Buzzy Nicoya Peninsula Is a Natural Haven for Creatives

Q Costa Rica -
Condé Nast Traveler - In August 2020, in the middle of lockdown, Costa Rica announced its 30th national park. The former prison island of...

Want to stay up to date with the latest?

We would love to hear from you! Please fill in your details and get updates daily in your mailbox. It's that simple!

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.