Immigration deports from Costa Rica at least one person every day

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME), deported 228 people so far this year due to impediments to entering Costa Rica, non-compliance with immigration requirements, or due to international warrants.

That means at least one foreigner is deported from Costa Rica every day. Most are for persons from Nicaragua, El Salvador, the United States and Colombia.

Alonso Soto, deputy director of the immigration police, explained that the majority of detentions occur at the border posts of Peñas Blancas and Tablillas, Nicaragua and Paso Canoas, Panama.

