Tuesday 17 January 2023
type here...
Search

Immigration no longer stamps passports of nationals and residents

NationalRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Tica won the equivalent of the Oscars for voiceover in English at Warner Bros studios

Q MAGAZINE - Costa Rican Mariela Baltodano won the...
Read more

Passengers use pedal stations to charge smart devices at Costa Rican airport

QCOSTARICA - Passengers at Guanacaste Airport (LIR), in Liberia,...
Read more

Immigration no longer stamps passports of nationals and residents

QCOSTARICA - To expedite entry into the country through...
Read more

Diesel drops ¢96 and super gasoline ¢73 starting today, Tuesday

QCOSTARICA - As of this morning, Tuesday, The liter...
Read more

Daytime temperatures will drop up to three degrees in the Greater Metropolitan Area, according to IMN

QCOSTARICA - The advance of the cold front through...
Read more

3 Reasons Horse Betting Is More Exciting Than Other Forms of Gambling

If you enjoy placing bets and crossing your fingers...
Read more

The dollar exchange fell ¢23 so far this year

QCOSTARICA - People who have loans in dollars or...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢567.08 Buy

¢574.42 Sell

17 January 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – To expedite entry into the country through immigration posts, Costa Rica’s immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración (DGME), will no longer stamp the passports of nationals and residents on entry.

Immigration authorities clarified that, for those who enter Costa Rica as tourists, the respective stamp will continue to be applied, which also indicates the authorized period of stay, on arrival.

- Advertisement -

Allan Rodríguez, Deputy Director of Immigration, commented that the measure is part of a plan to improve the service provided at immigration posts.

This procedure will be applied only to arrivals by air or sea, while there is no change for arrivals by land.

The migratory control for citizens and legal residents leaving the country will continue the same as it has been up to now. At the country’s airports in San Jose and Guanacaste, migratory control are done in the background.

The controls, be it departing by land, sea or air, includes a check with judicial or police verifications in order to determine that there is no impediment for a person to enter or leave the country.

The change can affect people who require migratory movement certificates for procedures, such as visa applications or other procedures, which will no longer be possible with the passport stamps removed, may consult their migratory movement from the email remip@migracion.go. cr, or the online services section of the immigration website www.migracion.go.cr.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleDiesel drops ¢96 and super gasoline ¢73 starting today, Tuesday
Next articlePassengers use pedal stations to charge smart devices at Costa Rican airport
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica modified regulations for refugee applications

QCOSTARICA - By way of two decrees, the Costa Rican government...
Read more

Why Canada wants 1.5 million immigrants by 2025

Q REPORTS (BBC Mundo) Canada is betting on immigration to fill...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

How to choose simple gold engagement ring

When choosing a simple engagement ring, there are a...
Guanacaste

Costa Rica will invest US$105 million in expansion works at Guanacaste Airport

QCOSTARICA - The government of Costa Rica will invest...
Paying the bills