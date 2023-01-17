Immigration no longer stamps passports of nationals and residents

QCOSTARICA – To expedite entry into the country through immigration posts, Costa Rica’s immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración (DGME), will no longer stamp the passports of nationals and residents on entry.

Immigration authorities clarified that, for those who enter Costa Rica as tourists, the respective stamp will continue to be applied, which also indicates the authorized period of stay, on arrival.

- Advertisement -

Allan Rodríguez, Deputy Director of Immigration, commented that the measure is part of a plan to improve the service provided at immigration posts.

This procedure will be applied only to arrivals by air or sea, while there is no change for arrivals by land.

The migratory control for citizens and legal residents leaving the country will continue the same as it has been up to now. At the country’s airports in San Jose and Guanacaste, migratory control are done in the background.

The controls, be it departing by land, sea or air, includes a check with judicial or police verifications in order to determine that there is no impediment for a person to enter or leave the country.

The change can affect people who require migratory movement certificates for procedures, such as visa applications or other procedures, which will no longer be possible with the passport stamps removed, may consult their migratory movement from the email remip@migracion.go. cr, or the online services section of the immigration website www.migracion.go.cr.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related