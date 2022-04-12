Immigration reinforces staff at airports for Easter

QCOSTARICA – Given the expected volume of passenger arrivals and departures during the Semana Santa holiday, and with the aim to avoid the constant bottlenecks at immigration checkpoints, Costa Rica’s immigration service announced it will reinforce staff at both the Juan Santamaría (San Jose) and Daniel Oduber Quirós (Liberia) international airports.

In total, 230 officers will be distributed in immigration controls, exit permit services, reviews, rejection services, and flight closures, among other actions that require police intervention.

“The Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) has ensured that, with the provision of the 230 officers, all positions will be filled, both with arrivals and departures, in ‘peak hours’; and considering the maximum attention capacity of this immigration authority of approximately 1,500 people per hour, for example, at the Juan Santamaría International Airport,” the immigration service said in a statement.

Likewise, all monitoring in security systems and registration of migratory movements will continue to operate normally.

On their side, and to duly comply with immigration controls, passengers must present all the requirements to enter or leave the country, since in this way the country is protected from “people with unwanted profiles.”

On April 1, all covid-19 requirements, such as the Health Pass, proof of vaccination, and covid insurance for foreigners, were eliminated.

Of concern to immigration authorities is the use of falsified documents for foreigners used to enter or leave the country.

