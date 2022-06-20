Monday 20 June 2022
type here...
Search

IMN anticipates that this Monday will be cloudy and rainy throughout the country

Rains could start early

HQWeather
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Lawmakers can continue abusing gasoline allowance

QCOSTARICA - The administration of the Legislative Assembly promoted...
Read more

IMN anticipates that this Monday will be cloudy and rainy throughout the country

QCOSTARICA - The national weather service, Instituto Meteorológico Nacional...
Read more

TICA platform remains down two months after Conti cyberattack

QCOSTARICA - The Tecnología de Información para el Control...
Read more

Costa Rican travelers change their habits and opt for long-term stays

Q TRAVEL - Many people are now flexible when...
Read more

Guatemala announces a plan to alleviate the crisis generated by the invasion of Ukraine

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Guatemala announced a "national...
Read more

UBER and DiDi adjust fares due to high fuel prices

QCOSTARICA - UBER and DiDi adjusted their rates due...
Read more

Exchange rate reaches a new high of ¢694.43 in the wholesale market

QCOSTARICA - Despite an injection of US$32.1 million from...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢686.78 Buy

¢694.45 small> Sell

18 June 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The national weather service, Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), is forecasting that this Monday it will present cloudy conditions between partial and total throughout the country during the morning.

IMN screencapture

According to the forecast for this beginning of the week, the rains will begin in the early afternoon and could last until late at night, a deviation from the typical rainy conditions of the rainy season.

It has not been uncommon for sunshine to quickly cloud over, with heavy downpour, back to sunshine minutes later, or remain cloudy with rain on and off. It also has been uncommon for rain into the night.

- Advertisement -

IMN meteorologist Rebeca Morera emphasized the rains that will affect most in the North Zone and along the Pacific coast.

This weekend the country experienced the transit of tropical wave number 10, number 11 due to arrive in the coming days. A tropical wave, in and around the Atlantic Ocean, is a type of atmospheric trough, an elongated area of relatively low air pressure, oriented north to south, which moves from east to west across the tropics, causing areas of cloudiness and thunderstorms.

IMN weather forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022:

This beginning of the week continues an ideal environment for the presence of cloudiness and precipitation in Costa Rica, primarily favored by the high humidity values present in the atmosphere. A morning with variable cloudiness is expected, rains are possible in coastal areas of the Pacific. For the afternoon and early hours of the night, the cloud cover will be denser, generating rainfall of variable intensity and storms in the North Zone, Pacific, Central Valley. Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, the rains tend to manifest in a scattered way towards mountainous sectors. See all the IMN weather news and forecasts here.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleTICA platform remains down two months after Conti cyberattack
Next articleLawmakers can continue abusing gasoline allowance
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

This weekend there will be less rain

QCOSTARICA - It was, for the most part, no rains on...
Read more

Sultry morning and rainy afternoon on tap for today Monday

QCOSTARICA - Like the weekend, in the Central Vally, for this...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Economic Policy

Economists Warn of High Growth in Rural Poverty in Recent Months

QCOSTARICA - In order to approximate the impact that...
Sports

Costa Rica going to World Cup! Again.

QCOSTARICA - “Today is a joyful day,” said Navas,...
Paying the bills