Monday 4 October 2021
IMN expects the return of heavy downpours starting this Monday

The intertropical convergence zone will move from the south towards our country, and the passage of tropical wave No. 41 is also expected

HQNational
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The break in the daily rains for most of the country will come to an end today, Monday, October 4, as weather conditions are expected to return to season, that is heavy downpours, since the intertropical convergence zone will once again position itself over our country.

Umbrellas will again be in fashion starting this Monday when, after the weekend truce, the downpours hit again, according to the IMN

This was explained by meteorologist Rebeca Morera, of the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), who added that the passage over our country of tropical wave number 41 is also expected for this Monday afternoon.

Morera explained the strongest precipitations will be in the Pacific coast and during the week they will spread to the Central Valley and other regions of the country, with the exception of the Caribbean, where October is a month with little coastal rainfall.

“I would say that the main thing is the convergence zone, which is positioned over the country after several days in the south of us. The passage of the tropical wave adds to the contribution of instability and cloudier conditions, as well as downpours to the west of the Central Valley (Alajuela, Santa Bárbara de Heredia, Palmares, Mora, Puriscal), as well as in the central and southern Pacific, which it is where it has been raining more regularly”, she summarized.

Traditionally, during the day of San Francisco, patron of ecology, which is today, what our ancestors called the “cordonazo de San Francisco” used to be expected, characterized by heavy rainfall in the Central Valley and the Pacific, such as those that would return to the country as of tomorrow.

October is the rainiest month in the Pacific and the Central Valley. It was precisely on October 4, 2017, when Tropical Storm Nate, leaving heavy losses due to damage to roads, houses, levees and crops. The phenomenon claimed the lives of 14 people, there were 642 affected communities and 3,000 people evacuated.

