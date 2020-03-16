Univision(Leer en español) – Sherman Anderson has survived a category five hurricane and kept afloat during the global economic recession of 2008. But the impact of the coming crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic could be more severe, he says.

“People are scared, they’re not sure what to expect,” said the 32-year-old native of the Honduran island of Roatan, about 40 miles off the Caribbean coast of the mainland. Anderson’s eponymous tour business caters to cruise ship passengers. Ever since the U.S. State Department recommended against traveling on cruise ships, he’s been hit by a wave of cancellations.

Far and away the busiest cruise port in Central America, Roatan is a harbinger of the crisis that is spreading across the region faster than the virus itself. More than just an issue of public health, the panic and fear that precedes the virus will also succeed it, causing untold economic harm to the isthmus.

“In Central America, when it goes bad for the world, it goes worse for us ,” said Ricardo Castañeda, an economist at the Central American Institute of Fiscal Studies, adding that the region is ill-prepared to fight a health epidemic and economic downturn at the same time.

To date, 52 cases have been confirmed in Costa Rica, Panama – with the only registered death in the region thus far – and Honduras, which announced the confirmation of two cases on Wednesday. There is skepticism, however, that the official number of confirmed cases could be much lower than the reality due to a lack of testing.

Over the past week, the governments of the region have enacted numerous containment measures, ranging from the cancelation of concerts and sporting events in Costa Rica to the suspension of flights from Europe to Guatemala and the even more dramatic national quarantine of El Salvador, which includes the suspension of all school activities for 21 days and the prohibition of entry of all foreigners who are not residents or diplomats in the country.

No antibacterial gel

Shortages of masks and anti-bacterial gel have been reported throughout the region, including in Costa Rica, where a state-owned distillery halted production of alcoholic beverages in favor of the alcohol used in anti-bacterial gel, similar to the repurposing of factories seen in World War II.

With the exception of Costa Rica, and to a lesser extent Panama, the region’s health systems lack the capacity to contain an epidemic. In the press conference on Wednseday in which he announced the national quarantine, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, admitted just as much.

“Neither Italy nor South Korea is prepared to stop [coronavirus], much less El Salvador or any country in the region,” said Bukele.

Honduras and Guatemala are the countries most susceptible to a large-scale outbreak due to the poor quality of their health systems. The two scored the worst in the region on the Healthcare Access and Quality Index (HQA), a measurement “based on mortality from causes amenable to personal health care,” with Honduras scoring the worst in all of Latin America (though the study was conducted prior to the complete collapse of Venezuela’s health system).

“In the case of Guatemala, the infrastructure has the capacity to attend to the population that there was in 1970, but not for the population that there is in 2020,” said Castañeda.