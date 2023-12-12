Tuesday 12 December 2023
type here...
Search

INCAE moving to Panama after confiscation of headquarters in Nicaragua

Central AmericaThe Second Column
Q24N
By Q24N
Paying the bills

Latest

United will increase flights between Costa Rica and the U.S. during this high season

QCOSTARICA -- United airline will increase flights between Costa...
Read more

U.S. bans 300 Guatemalans from entering the country, including 100 legislators

Q24N (EFE) The United States announced on Monday that...
Read more

Argentine companies fall on Wall Street a day after Milei’s swearing-in

Q24N -- Argentine companies listed on the New York...
Read more

INCAE moving to Panama after confiscation of headquarters in Nicaragua

Q24N -- On Monday the government of Panama made...
Read more

Festive Bingo: Top Spots to Play in Costa Rica This Christmas

As the festive season approaches, Costa Rica lights up...
Read more

Saving and planning a year in advance to pay the Marchamo is ideal

QCOSTARICA -- In less than 3 weeks, the Marchamo...
Read more

OIJ: Hitmen in Costa Rica have a “useful life” of 1 year

QCOSTARICA -- The indiscriminate recruitment of hitmen by criminal...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢526.24 BUY

¢531.63 SELL

12 December 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N — On Monday the government of Panama made official the arrival of the Instituto Centroamericano de Administración de Empresas (INCAE) -Central American Institute of Business Administration – to that country.

The transfer to Panama occurs after the main headquarters in Nicaragua was confiscated by the government of Daniel Ortega.

- Advertisement -

The information was officially communicated through a press release.

“INCAE Business School, a leading business school in Latin America, announces that it will open in 2024, with the support of the Government of Panama and its strategic allies, its Executive Center in the country. This opening coincides with the celebration of its 60th anniversary, thus consolidating INCAE’s commitment to continue building its purpose of transforming lives in Latin America for a better future over the coming decades,” the organization said in a statement.

Regarding Costa Rica, INCAE reported that “its purpose will be strengthened with the Executive Center of Panama.”

Read more” INCAE Will Transfer 85 Students From Managua Campus To Costa Rica

“Now INCAE will be able to expand its horizons from its Executive Center located on the East Coast of the beautiful city of Panama – recognized as the Hub of the Americas – with executive master’s degrees, open and corporate programs, for the Panamanian community and with greater ease of connection with executives and businessmen from other countries in the region,” added Incae.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
Festive Bingo: Top Spots to Play in Costa Rica This Christmas
Next article
Argentine companies fall on Wall Street a day after Milei’s swearing-in
Q24N
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

OIJ: Hitmen in Costa Rica have a “useful life” of 1 year

QCOSTARICA -- The indiscriminate recruitment of hitmen by criminal groups in...
Read more

Costa Rica is the second country most affected by ransomware in Central America

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica is the second country most affected by...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Latin America

Venezuela’s Claims on Guyana’s Territory Raise Concerns About Conflict

Q24N (VOA) Venezuela has turned up the volume on...
Infrastructure

Bailey Bridge will ease traffic congestion in front of San Jose airport

QCOSTARICA -- On Friday (tomorrow) traffic will be enabled...
Paying the bills
%d