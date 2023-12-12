INCAE moving to Panama after confiscation of headquarters in Nicaragua

Q24N — On Monday the government of Panama made official the arrival of the Instituto Centroamericano de Administración de Empresas (INCAE) -Central American Institute of Business Administration – to that country.

The transfer to Panama occurs after the main headquarters in Nicaragua was confiscated by the government of Daniel Ortega.

The information was officially communicated through a press release.

“INCAE Business School, a leading business school in Latin America, announces that it will open in 2024, with the support of the Government of Panama and its strategic allies, its Executive Center in the country. This opening coincides with the celebration of its 60th anniversary, thus consolidating INCAE’s commitment to continue building its purpose of transforming lives in Latin America for a better future over the coming decades,” the organization said in a statement.

Regarding Costa Rica, INCAE reported that “its purpose will be strengthened with the Executive Center of Panama.”

“Now INCAE will be able to expand its horizons from its Executive Center located on the East Coast of the beautiful city of Panama – recognized as the Hub of the Americas – with executive master’s degrees, open and corporate programs, for the Panamanian community and with greater ease of connection with executives and businessmen from other countries in the region,” added Incae.

