Wednesday 21 April 2021
Incofer suspends San Jose-Heredia-Alajuela service. Again!

The railway made a decision due to the risk of a new landslide in Santo Domingo de Heredia

by Q Costa Rica
HQ – The Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarriles (Incofer) indefinitely suspended the urban train service on the San José-Heredia-Alajuela line, after inspecting the newly built retaining wall, to correct a slip on the track in Santa Rosa de Santo Domingo, Heredia, occurring on Friday.

According to the Incofer’s Operations Manager, Marco Coto, during the visit they noticed that the wall had “signs of displacement” due to the passing of the locomotives, as well as the state of the terrain due to the heavy rains of the last several days.

“In the area, monitoring has been carried out during the last hours, to follow up on the interventions carried out. Signs of displacement have been found, which can cause a landslide,” said Coto.

Incofer must build a stronger structure that allows the safe passage of trains. According to the railway authority, its construction is currently being coordinated.
According to the executive president of Incofer, Elizabeth Briceño, the lines on that road would be suspended for approximately 10 days. However, that will depend on the progress of the work.

“Therefore we would be suspending our services between San José, Heredia and Alajuela. We ask our users to be aware of our social networks for the rehabilitation of the service. We calculate about 10 days of suspension,” assured Briceño.

Services on the San José-Belén and San José-Cartago lines will continue to be provided normally.

The urban train service of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), between Alajuela and Cartago, is a hit and miss.

Users are constantly having to find alternative modes of transport, as either the lines or the cars themselves are affected by weather, accidents between vehicles and the trains and general service problems.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Incofer suspends San Jose-Heredia-Alajuela service. Again!

