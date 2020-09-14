Independence Day ceremonies in Cartago will be virtual

(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Education, Giselle Cruz, received the torch of independence this Sunday, from the hands of her Nicaraguan counterpart, Miriam Ráudez.

In the midst of the complicated conditions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations of the 199th anniversary of Independence will be held, this year, in a very different way.

For one, the run of the Independence Torch this year is virtual.

- paying the bills -

In addition, given that the traditional Cabinet session in Cartago will also be virtual, those in charge of lighting the cauldron with the flame of independence, this year, are two health officials.

At 8 pm this Monday, in front of the ruins of the old church of Santiago Apóstol, in the center of the city, Marco Vargas, head of the Specialized Care Center for Patients with COVID-19 (Ceaco), and Nancy Durán, a nurse at the Max Peralta hospital, they will light the cauldron.

As reported by the Casa Presidencial, Carlos Alvarado will go to Cartago, together with the first lady, Claudia Dobles, and the Minister of Education, Giselle Cruz, for the intonation of the national anthem, at the Municipal Museum of Cartago, who will be received by Cartago mayor, Mario Redondo, along with his wife, Yamileth Araya.

The event can be followed live by way of social networks.

- paying the bills -