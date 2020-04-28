Tuesday, 28 April 2020
TechiPhoneRedaqted

iPhone SE Arrives In Costa Rica Tomorrow (April 29)

A strong case against $1,000 phones, the new iPhone will be available at all Gollo stores and online

by Rico
26

A strong case against $1,000 phones, the new iPhone will be available at all Gollo stores and online

Modified date:

Starting tomorrow, April 29, the cheapest iPhone created by Apple, the iPhone SE (2nd generation) featuring the latest A13 Bionic chip, can be purchased in Costa Rica in the 150 Gollo stores or online at gollotienda.com.

The new iPhone is a hybrid model between the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 11 and stands out for having premium features at an affordable price, compared to the rest of the apple models

- payin the bills -

Besides the sporting the A13 Bionic processor, its weight is only 148 grams and it is only 7.3 millimeters thick, which makes it a really manageable cellular phone.

It is available in red, black and silver, starting at ¢380,000 colones with 64 GB of storage, a lot less than the reduced price of ¢559,800 for the iPhone 11 64GB.

If you are in the market for a new cellular phone, but Apple has always been out of your price range, the new iPhone SE is a hugely powerful mid-range phone offering seemingly unbeatable value for money.

The Verge’s Dieter Bohn review summed up the iPhone SE, “If I were buying the iPhone SE, I’d seriously consider spending the extra $50 to upgrade the storage to 128GB, just in case I’d want it three or five years down the road. That timespan is the reason the iPhone SE is a big deal. No other phone that costs less than $500 can claim to be this good, nor last that long.”

- paying the bills -

 

by Rico
26

Starting tomorrow, April 29, the cheapest iPhone created by Apple, the iPhone SE (2nd generation) featuring the latest A13 Bionic chip, can be purchased in Costa Rica in the 150 Gollo stores or online at gollotienda.com.

The new iPhone is a hybrid model between the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 11 and stands out for having premium features at an affordable price, compared to the rest of the apple models

- Advertisement -

Besides the sporting the A13 Bionic processor, its weight is only 148 grams and it is only 7.3 millimeters thick, which makes it a really manageable cellular phone.

It is available in red, black and silver, starting at ¢380,000 colones with 64 GB of storage, a lot less than the reduced price of ¢559,800 for the iPhone 11 64GB.

If you are in the market for a new cellular phone, but Apple has always been out of your price range, the new iPhone SE is a hugely powerful mid-range phone offering seemingly unbeatable value for money.

The Verge’s Dieter Bohn review summed up the iPhone SE, “If I were buying the iPhone SE, I’d seriously consider spending the extra $50 to upgrade the storage to 128GB, just in case I’d want it three or five years down the road. That timespan is the reason the iPhone SE is a big deal. No other phone that costs less than $500 can claim to be this good, nor last that long.”

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoroanvirus in Costa Rica: 697 Confirmed Cases, 287 recoveries
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Coronavirus May Clip Copa Airlines’ Wings

Business Rico -
Copa Airlines, the flag carrier of Panama, may not have enough...
Read more

Middle seat will “disappear” from planes for a long time, experts predict

Redaqted Maxine -
Just as  9/11 caused a drastic change in airport security management,...
Read more

Don't Miss

News

10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Read more
Community

Nude Hotels & Beaches in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Doing what we all think about – going nude in a public, is not so easy in a conservative culture like Costa Rica. What...
Read more
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica

The Best Place to be in the world before, during and after COVID-19

Christopher Howard -
While COVID is devastating New York, California, and Washington State in the U.S.and the rest of the orbe with more than 438,000 cases and...
Read more
Business

Who Are The Richest Men in Central America and Why

Rico -
As is usual every year, Forbes magazine has released its list of richest people in the world, including that in the Caribbean and Central...
Read more
News

American Tourist Dies In Isla del Coco Shark Attack

Rico -
The National Coast Guard Service of the Ministry of Public Security (Servicio Nacional de Guardacostas, del Ministerio de Seguridad Pública) confirmed the death of...
Read more

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA