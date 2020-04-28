iPhone SE Arrives In Costa Rica Tomorrow (April 29)

Starting tomorrow, April 29, the cheapest iPhone created by Apple, the iPhone SE (2nd generation) featuring the latest A13 Bionic chip, can be purchased in Costa Rica in the 150 Gollo stores or online at gollotienda.com.

The new iPhone is a hybrid model between the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 11 and stands out for having premium features at an affordable price, compared to the rest of the apple models

Besides the sporting the A13 Bionic processor, its weight is only 148 grams and it is only 7.3 millimeters thick, which makes it a really manageable cellular phone.

It is available in red, black and silver, starting at ¢380,000 colones with 64 GB of storage, a lot less than the reduced price of ¢559,800 for the iPhone 11 64GB.

If you are in the market for a new cellular phone, but Apple has always been out of your price range, the new iPhone SE is a hugely powerful mid-range phone offering seemingly unbeatable value for money.

The Verge’s Dieter Bohn review summed up the iPhone SE, “If I were buying the iPhone SE, I’d seriously consider spending the extra $50 to upgrade the storage to 128GB, just in case I’d want it three or five years down the road. That timespan is the reason the iPhone SE is a big deal. No other phone that costs less than $500 can claim to be this good, nor last that long.”