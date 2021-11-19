The growth of the online gambling industry cannot go unnoticed and the shift in the gambling sector impacted many other industries. With the rise of technology, online gambling has become accessible to every part of the world.

Improving the online gambling sector and the push from social distancing and isolation has made this industry one of the fastest-growing industries on the planet.

However, even though you only need internet access to start gambling online, most countries have forced laws and regulations that are specifically focused on online gambling. One of the reasons is that countries want to stop money from flowing out of the country, which is why they force home casino businesses.

Some countries that are stuck in the old days, still have strict gaming regulations and refuse to accept the growth of the online gambling industry. One such country with complex laws and regulations in Costa Rica.

Is Online Gambling Legal in Costa Rica?

Currently, the laws of Costa Rica do not allow citizens of this country to get involved in online gambling. On the other hand, they do not have the same approach for gambling when it comes to their state-run gambling, which is legal.

Junta de Potección de Social, their state lottery operator has created a monopoly on all other forms of gambling, except casinos.

They have a strict law where it is forbidden for locals to place wagers on forms of games that have a random outcome, which is most of the popular online casino games like slots. The situation is different for the ground-based casinos that operate under a special license and permission from the Ministry of Public Security for tables, electronic tablets, and gaming machines.

Since the casino industry contributes a lot to the economy of the country, they cannot get rid of the land-based casino sector just because it provides more benefit than harm.

So, anyone that want’s to start a casino business in Costa Rica, they have to obtain a gambling license, especially for online gambling. Even though online gambling is illegal, the government is ready to give out licenses for companies that are open in Costa Rica. Due to the favorable taxes and cheap licensing, this is a fairly straightforward process that inspired a lot of people to open a gambling business in Costa Rica.

So, players cannot access foreign gambling websites, but people found a way to easily get around this gambling law. Basically, accessing foreign online gambling websites with a VPN or through a server that is located in a country where online gambling is legal, would be legal.

Costa Rica is a lucrative online gambling spot that offers plenty of benefits for investors making it an offshore tax haven. This is weird to say, especially for a country that has a ban on online gambling.

With that said, Costa Rica is one of the most popular Caribbean licensing destinations for gambling. However, this doesn’t reflect on the quality of licenses issued just because they are considered the second-worst among the popular offshore licenses.

First of all, it is fairly easy to obtain a license for online gambling said, which is the first red flag. Secondly, companies are not given genuine online gambling licenses. Instead, they obtain data processing licenses, just like in Panama. Additionally, Costa Rica licenses are barely supervised which opens up a risk for players on these sites.

With that said the situation in Costa Rica for online gambling is still operating in the grey area. Players are not allowed to gamble online on foreign websites, even though most people bypass this regulation using a VPN. On the other hand, the country is willing to give out licenses for every casino company based in the country just to support their local economy.

