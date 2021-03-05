RedaqtedTravel

Islas Murciélago, unknown Tico paradise ideal for hikers and divers

by Rico


Q TRAVEL – Located in the extreme north of the Pacific coast, in front of the Santa Rosa National Park, in the sector of the Santa Elena Peninsula, is the Islas Murciélago (Murcielago Islands), a paradise to enjoy good sports and tourist experience.

The Murcielago Islands are famous for being considered the second-best dive site in Costa Rica, next to Isla del Caño, and only second after Isla del Coco.

These lands are part of the Guanacaste Conservation Area and are part of the Santa Rosa National Park.

Watch the video here.

Visibility around the islands is normally quite incredible, and with abundant wildlife present, including groups and frequent schools of bull sharks around the outer islands.

There is no hotel or accommodation option on the island, and although one can stay with the park rangers near the ranger station on the main island, this can only be done with prior authorization, which is difficult to obtain.

It takes about an hour by boat to get to the site.

Murcielago offers excellent diving and snorkeling.

Six of the main islands have abundant corals, rocky pinnacles, and caves.

Hot and cold water currents meet somewhere near the outer islands, attracting many species of fish and other species of sea creatures.

The largest island has a path that runs through it in its entirety, from the park ranger’s house to some beautiful secret beaches on the north side of the Island.

Experts recommend taking the tour after May due to the strong winds in the area.

For more details, you can choose some tour operators such as Costa Rica Mochilera, Costa Rica Total Tour Guide, Cuajiniquil Tours, Tavo Tours and Kosha, among others.

