Monday 16 August 2021
type here...
Search

It’s time for medical cannabis and the hemp industry in Costa Rica

The final road for the bill starts this Tuesday. Global market for marijuana-based products will be $14 billion by 2025, according to Procomer

NewsFront PagePolitics
By Rico
Trials to determine the behavior of industrial hemp began under greenhouse conditions, in Cañas, Guanacaste. Photo: Courtesy of MAG.
Paying the bills

Latest

Corrutption at the “Muni”: Vice Mayor of San José and 17 officials sanctioned

QCOSTARICA - The Municipality of San José would have...
Read more

It’s time for medical cannabis and the hemp industry in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - After eight months of being stalled -...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 16: Plates ending in “1 & 2” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Monday, August 16, vehicles with...
Read more

Costa Ricans spend 11% more in the week of the celebration to mothers

QCOSTARICA - There is evidence that shows that, in...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 15: “EVEN” ending plates CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Sunday, August 15 (Mother's Day...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – After eight months of being stalled – frozen actually – like other economic revival projects, the time for the medical cannabis and hemp industry has come.

Independent legislator Zoila Volio is the proponent of the bill that would allow the development of the hemp and medical marijuana industries in Costa rica. La Republica

This Tuesday (tomorrow) the initiative will start its final road in Congress, after passing in committee and opening the space for motions, in which all legislators will have the opportunity to propose changes to the bill.

- Advertisement -

However, the most important of all is that parties such as the PLN, PUSC, and the PAC (ruling party), as well as other independent legislators, advocate approving the initiative as soon as possible and thus generate employment and productive chains.

At this time, it cannot be predicted how long the legislators will last discussing the bill, because that will depend on the number of motions presented by other parties such as the Nueva República, which opposes everything that has to do with cannabis.

However, the political will to advance the plan exists and is taken for granted that will be approved in the coming weeks. Or months.

“For eight months this Congress was paralyzed by the government’s lack of action when proposing projects that reactivate the economy (…) Now, when the possibility of legislators establishing the agenda for debate and priorities, things change. And in that sense, there is great political will,” said Zoila Volio, independent legislator and proponent of the project.

And it is that if the legislators approve the bill that allows the commercial exploitation of industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis, national farmers and exporters would have access to a world market estimated to be US$14 billion a year by 2025, according to Costa Rica’s Foreign Trade Promoter (Procomer).

Best of all is that at the moment the products derived from this plant already drive businesses for about US$5 billion, which would allow immediate benefits to be reaped.

- Advertisement -

The medicinal use and production of cannabis and hemp is legal in more than 20 countries, with a global market before the pandemic of 1 billion people.

In this sense, Costa Rica can become a development pole and cluster of companies.

“But it is more than that, we are talking about more investment, employment, quality of life for many and agricultural diversification. There are thousands of job opportunities,” added Volio.

Arthritis, asthma, cancer and chronic pain are some of the conditions that could be treated with medical cannabis.

- Advertisement -

As for hemp, it can be used in supplements, food, beverages, industrial application products such as bioplastics and sustainable construction, as well as dairy products, bakery, seeds, snacks, and more.

“As of today, I can say with absolute certainty that the project known as medicinal cannabis and hemp has a will and consent so that as of August 17, which enters the plenary agenda, it can move forward immediately,” said Silvia Hernández, president of Congress.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction August 16: Plates ending in “1 & 2” CANNOT circulate
Next articleCorrutption at the “Muni”: Vice Mayor of San José and 17 officials sanctioned
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Marijuana Laws in Latin America

Latin America is a great travel destination for those looking to...
Read more

Couple used fast food delivery services to hide sales of marijuana pastries

HQ - A couple was arrested on suspicion of using fast...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 13: Plates ending in “9 & 0” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Friday, August 13, vehicles with...
Colombia

U.S.-bound migrants fill Colombia town as COVID-19 border closures lifted

Q24N - NECOCLI, Colombia - After traveling for more...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.