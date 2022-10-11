Tuesday 11 October 2022
type here...
Search

Julia kills at least 28 in Central America

Central America
Avatar photo
By Q24N
Paying the bills

Latest

At least one driver lost his life every day in road accidents so far this year

QCOSTARICA - The recklessness of drivers continues to cost...
Read more

Carlos Alvarado talks climate change, public policy

Q REPORTS - Costa Rica's former president, Carlos Alvarado...
Read more

Julia kills at least 28 in Central America

Q24N - Hurricane Julia has dissipated, but is still...
Read more

Julia hits Nicaragua as a category 1 hurricane: more than 5,000 homes damaged

TODAY NICARAGUA – Hurricane Julia entered Nicaragua via the...
Read more

Costa Rica closes schools throughout the country for “rainy recess”

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health ordered a week...
Read more

Don’t drive on national highways due to rain and poor visibility, recommends the MOPT

QCOSTARICA - With a pandemic of a different kind,...
Read more

Experts predict fuel prices will increase again mid-December

QCOSTARICA - Enjoy the lower fuel prices so that...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢626.41 Buy

¢635.19 Sell

11 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N – Hurricane Julia has dissipated, but is still drenching Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains on Monday after it re-emerged in the Pacific following a pounding of Nicaragua.

At least 28 people were reported dead in Central America as a direct or indirect result of the storm.

- Advertisement -

Guatemala’s disaster prevention agency said five people died after a hillside collapsed on their house in Alta Verapaz province, burying them.

And in Huehuetenango province, near Mexico, nine people died, including a soldier killed while performing rescue work.

Salvadoran authorities reported the deaths of 10 people, including five soldiers, and said more than 1,000 people were evacuated, Reuters reported.

In Guatemala, eight were killed between Sunday and Monday, according to officials, while seven were injured and hundreds more were affected by the storm.

In Honduras, five victims have been confirmed including a woman who died Sunday after she was swept away by flood waters, and a four-year-old boy in a boat that capsized near the Nicaragua border on Saturday night, officials said.

Honduran authorities added that 9,200 people sought refuge in shelters.

- Advertisement -

Panama’s emergency services confirmed on Monday two deaths as a result of heavy rains, with around 300 people evacuated from communities near the country’s border with Costa Rica.

In Nicaragua, two people have been unofficially reported losing their lives as a result of Julia and leaving up to million people without power and heavy rains and floods forced the evacuations of more than 13,000 families.

Julia made landfall Sunday on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast before crossing into the Pacific Ocean.

- Advertisement -

By Monday afternoon, Julia had dissipated and what was left of the storm was moving northwest at 24 km/h over Guatemala near the border with Mexico, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The Miami-based NHC estimated Julia’s maximum sustained winds at about 345 km/h.

The NHC warned of life-threatening surf and rip conditions along the coasts of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Nicaragua, while heavy rain could still cause flash flooding.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleJulia hits Nicaragua as a category 1 hurricane: more than 5,000 homes damaged
Next articleCarlos Alvarado talks climate change, public policy
Avatar photo
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Julia hits Nicaragua as a category 1 hurricane: more than 5,000 homes damaged

TODAY NICARAGUA – Hurricane Julia entered Nicaragua via the Caribbean coast...
Read more

Julia causes flooding in the Pacific and leaves more than 600 people in shelters

QCOSTARICA - The indirect impact of Julia caused flooding in Costa...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Border crossing with Panama restored, but trade conflict continues

QCOSTARICA - The temporary blockade that a group of...
National

Half of deaths on the roads were of motorcyclists or cyclists

QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes...
Paying the bills