Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Kardashians cancel their Christmas party and Hollywood suffers

For the first time in 40 years, models and businesswomen will not get together to celebrate the season, prioritizing the health of their family and friends in the midst of a pandemic

by Rico
29

Q MAGAZINE – The Kardashian-Jenners can be highly criticized and even hated by many people in different parts of the world. The truth of the matter is that Hollywood loves them, and their parties are the best example of it.

Renowned designers, models, comedians, actors, actresses and singers come together in the different events that the family holds throughout the year, and in particular, the Christmas celebration that they traditionally organize in Los Angeles, California, where they reside.

“Everybody knows there is no party like the Kardashians because a Kardashian party includes live performances, lavish decorations, and a mile-long celebrity guest list,” says Glamour.

In recent years, the clan has turned the Christmas party into an event, with first-class live shows, luxurious and eccentric decoration and a lot of glamour.

“The family has a tradition of inviting a major pop star to come serenade their guests,” said People, who say they generally choose a star who is friends with the family.

For example, in 2019, the musical show was run by Sia; Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s husband, also starred. While in 2018 John Legend was in charge of singing live for the family’s guests.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

“Covid-19 cases are spiraling out of control in California, so we decided that we will not have a Christmas Eve party this year. Health and safety come first! Taking this pandemic seriously is imperative,” wrote @khloekardashian on Twitter.

In addition, the youngest of the Kardashians recognized that it was a difficult decision to make, because for more than four decades they have celebrated as a family and in a big way. “I think this is the first time we will not have a Christmas Eve party since 1978,” she added. Khloe also revealed that this year they also do not have a Christmas card, as they do annually, and in which, generally, the whole family participates.

“We have not done anything. There are no Christmas photos (…), covid-19 has taken over,” she said.

From left: Khloé Kardashian won’t be partying on Christmas Eve with Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and the rest of the family this year.
(Todd Williamson / E! Entertainment / Getty Images)

The announcement surprised their followers, as well as the world of entertainment; However, it was something that had been coming for months, since in September, in a preview of season 18 of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashian, the matriarch of the clan Kris Jenner, 64, explained how difficult confinement was for her.

During a virtual lunch with her daughters and grandchildren, the mother of six could not hide the anguish that not only the confinement caused by the quarantine, but the fact of not seeing her family in a physical way.

 

