Key week for the government to define future restrictions

QCOSTARICA – The sanitary measures, that include the vehicular restrictions, against the pandemic in place since July 12 expire on Sunday, August 8, meaning this is a key week for the government of Carlos Alvarado to define the rules that will govern starting next Monday.

To do this, the Executive Branch is expected to hold various meetings within the administration and the private sector, the latter calling for more openings that include the measures start at 11 pm instead of the current 9 pm and no vehicular restrictions on weekends.

This was confirmed by President Carlos Alvarado and Health Minister Daniel Salas, without detailing possible decisions.

Alvarado confirmed that he hopes, yes, to take into account the calls from the private sector and his willingness to listen to their observations aimed at economic recovery and generate more jobs.

However, the Executive continues in defense of the vehicle restriction as a mechanism to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Keys to fewer restrictions?

In addition to the number of cases, authorities consider hospitalizations, deaths and complications of the sick to assess the restrictions.

In addition, authorities will consider the geographical factor on infections.

On the bright side, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, seems more optimistic about vaccines, who said are key to avoid more complicated cases, even with the Delta variant.

However, while the Minister of Health and the President agree that the health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic could be more flexible, their vision for that is more likely for the last quarter of this year.

Salas, who accompanied Alvarado to the homily in honor of the Virge de los Angeles this Monday, assured that it is possible to achieve collective immunity by the end of the year.

“I agree with the president (Alvarado) that this year we are going to achieve collective immunity (when we reach 70% or more of vaccination) and that poses a different scenario,” Salas pointed out but cautioning that it does not mean back to absolute normality.

If keeping with recent history, an announcement could be expected as early as Tuesday, August 9, at the weekly news conference from Casa Presidencial.

Stay tuned to the Q for any and all changes announced in the coming days.