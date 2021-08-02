Monday 2 August 2021
Key week for the government to define future restrictions

Both President Alvarado and Health Minister Salas agree that there will be a likely relaxation of the sanitary measures, but continue in defense of the vehicle restriction as a mechanism to prevent the further spread of the virus

NewsFront PagePolitics
By Rico
Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, during a tress conference after the Solemn Mass in Cartago Monday morning. Salas asked those vaccinated not to let down their guard and to respect bubbles. Photo John Duran
Key week for the government to define future restrictions

QCOSTARICA – The sanitary measures, that include the vehicular restrictions, against the pandemic in place since July 12 expire on Sunday, August 8, meaning this is a key week for the government of Carlos Alvarado to define the rules that will govern starting next Monday.

Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, during a press conference after the Solemn Mass in Cartago Monday morning. Salas asked those vaccinated not to let down their guard and to respect bubbles. Photo John Duran

To do this, the Executive Branch is expected to hold various meetings within the administration and the private sector, the latter calling for more openings that include the measures start at 11 pm instead of the current 9 pm and no vehicular restrictions on weekends.

This was confirmed by President Carlos Alvarado and Health Minister Daniel Salas, without detailing possible decisions.

Alvarado confirmed that he hopes, yes, to take into account the calls from the private sector and his willingness to listen to their observations aimed at economic recovery and generate more jobs.

However, the Executive continues in defense of the vehicle restriction as a mechanism to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Keys to fewer restrictions?

In addition to the number of cases, authorities consider hospitalizations, deaths and complications of the sick to assess the restrictions.

In Guanacaste on July 23, President Carlos Alvarado said there are plans to lift the sanitary restrictions for the last quarter, affirming that the vaccination rate is key to achieving economic reactivation. Photo: Casa Presidencial

In addition, authorities will consider the geographical factor on infections.

On the bright side, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, seems more optimistic about vaccines, who said are key to avoid more complicated cases, even with the Delta variant.

However, while the Minister of Health and the President agree that the health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic could be more flexible, their vision for that is more likely for the last quarter of this year.

Salas, who accompanied Alvarado to the homily in honor of the Virge de los Angeles this Monday, assured that it is possible to achieve collective immunity by the end of the year.

“I agree with the president (Alvarado) that this year we are going to achieve collective immunity (when we reach 70% or more of vaccination) and that poses a different scenario,” Salas pointed out but cautioning that it does not mean back to absolute normality.

If keeping with recent history, an announcement could be expected as early as Tuesday, August 9, at the weekly news conference from Casa Presidencial.

Stay tuned to the Q for any and all changes announced in the coming days.

 

Previous articleNeither restrictions, closures, nor rain kept the faithful from Cartago
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

