KLM returns to Liberia, Guanacaste

QCOSTARICA – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines resumed its direct flights from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to the Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR), in Liberia, this week.

The Tuesday night arrival was the first in a series of returning flights and new connections to be announced this weekend.

On Facebook, Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado said “We celebrate it because it contributes on the road to the recovery of tourism employment in our regions, for the benefit of many families.”

The Dutch airline made official its return to Costa Rica in November (2020) with a flight from Amsterdam to the Juan Santamaria international airport (SJO) in San Jose.

The airline had suspended commercial connections with Costa Rica since the previous March, due to border closures.

KLM normally operates flights in Costa Rica during the European winter season, which runs from October to March.

