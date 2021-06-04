Friday 4 June 2021
Know the new vehicular restrictions starting Monday. And why.

The vehicular restrictions will be relaxed for two weeks starting Monday, June 14, and back to "odds" and "evens" during the mid-year vacations

QCOSTARICA – On Friday, the government announced the vehicle restrictions for the coming weeks, starting Monday, June 7 and to July 11.

At first glance they seen to be all screwed up, what were they thinking? But at a closer look, they make some sense. “Tico” sense.

Here’s our take on all of it.

Starting Monday, June 7 to Sunday, June 13, the sanitary vehicular restrictions applied countrywide, from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm, will continue the “odds” and “evens” we’ve had for the last couple of weeks.

For the week from Monday, June 14, to Sunday, June 20, we go back to the well-known two plates being restricted weekdays, while all the others can circulate, the back to “odds” and “evens” on the weekend.

The same for the following week, Monday, June 21 to Sunday, June 27.

On Monday, June 28, and continuing to Sunday, July 11, we are back to “odds” and “evens”.

Those last two weeks coincide with the mid-year school break (even though students are off school), a traditional “mid-year” vacation for many families in Costa Rica.

The “sense” is to avoid a repeat of “Semana Santa”, the source of the current wave of contagion to which we have to still recover.

This can all be confusing.

But not to worry, every day, before 5:00 am, Qcostarica.com will post the current day restrictions.

The well-known exemptions driving continue to apply from June 8 to July 11.

Get all the official information and updates to the vehicular restrictions and exemptions at presidencia.go.cr/alertas.

 

 

 

 

