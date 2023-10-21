Saturday 21 October 2023
Know your Municipal Candidate. Or not.

Municipal elections are coming up in February, the TSE on its website lists names of approved and denied for election in each canton

Avatar photo
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Electors will be able to find out about the approved or denied municipal candidacies in the canton to which they are registered to vote, on the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) – Supreme Election Tribunal website.

There you can find out the status of applications for mayors (alcaldes), councilors (regidores), unions (sindacatos),  and municipal district councillors ( intendencias).

The search can be carried out with the name of the person, political party or position of interest. This is explained by Héctor Fernández, General Director of the TSE Electoral Registry.

The deadline to submit candidacy requests to the TSE expired on Friday; compliance with the legal requirements to issue the corresponding resolutions will now be analyzed.

The Electoral Registry also lists the names of electors in their canton.

The Municipal Elections will be held on the first Sunday in February 2024.

If you want to know the status of the applications, click here.

