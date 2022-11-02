‘La Sele’ receives the distinction of representative of the Costa Rican Sports Diplomacy

QCOSTARICA – With only days to go to World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in alliance with the representative institutions of the Comité de Marca País (Country Brand Committee) awarded the La Selección (La Sele) or Costa Rica’s Major Men’s Soccer Team, the distinction of “Representative of Costa Rican Sports Diplomacy” and “Ambassadors of the Country Brand”.

The Country Brand Committee is made up of the Ministry of Foreign Trade, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Trade Promoter (Procomer) and the Costa Rican Coalition for Development Initiatives (CINDE).

- Advertisement -

The activity was held in the Golden Room of Casa Amarilla, the Foreign Ministry building located in downtown San Jose, and was attended by the Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Sports, Dr. Mary Munive, who stated that Costa Rican athletes are an inspiration for the younger generations of the country.

“You are part of the inspiration for many children and young people who see sports as a door of opportunity to get away from bad steps, but you also see them as an example that reflects that, with discipline and dedication, you can get to places of prestige,” said Vice President Munive.

In the delivery of the recognition plaque that designates the La Sele as “Representatives of Costa Rican Sports Diplomacy”, the chancellor a.i., Christian Guillermet said that “sports diplomacy is a tool to build bridges from sport, capable of erasing all kinds of differences and uniting through play, healthy coexistence, dialogue and emotions”.

The Country Brand Committee also gave the athletes and the coaching staff the recognition of “Country Brand Ambassadors”, because they are considered an example of excellence and authenticity in the sports area, both nationally and internationally.

Pedro Beirute, president of the Inter-institutional Country Brand Committee, assured that “just as Costa Rica has positioned itself in the first places worldwide with its Country Brand, this national team gives a boost to the name of Costa Rica with its participation in the Qatar World Cup, not only for his performance on the playing field, but also for the values ​​and excellence he represents. We wish them much success and have our full support.”

The president of the Costa Rican Football Federation, Rodolfo Villalobos, expressed his gratitude for this distinction and assured that the support of the Costa Ricans is motivation for the entire team ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Country Brand Authorities

- Advertisement -

The activity was also attended by the Minister of Culture and Youth, Nayuribe Guadamuz; who stated that “this distinction, from representatives of the Costa Rican Sports Diplomacy is of great relevance, both nationally and globally. Events like this highlight values, teamwork, perseverance and effort over time. As ambassadors of Costa Rican sport and culture, it fills us with pride and allows us to continue strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation with different nations of the world.”

William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism expressed: “We are proud to name the Senior Men’s Soccer Team and the coaching staff as ambassadors of the Esencial Costa Rica (Essential Costa Rica) country brand. They will represent the country in Qatar, showing the world during one of the most important sports events in the world. the value of excellence, collective talent, effort and dedication. Their participation unites the Costa Rican citizens, who trust that they will give everything.”

Also attending the event was the ambassador of the State of Qatar in Costa Rica, Khamis Rashid M. Al-Kaab, La Sele’s coach, Luis Fernando Suárez and some 20 players and coaching staff.

In Qatar, the operational base where the national team will stay is located at the DusitD2 Salwa Doha Hotel, while training will take place at the Al Ahlí SC Stadium.

- Advertisement -

Later his week, La Sele coach Suárez is expected to name the players that will be taking part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, to take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

Due to Qatar’s intense summer heat, this World Cup will be the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July and will be played in a reduced timeframe of around 29 days.

Costa Rica, placed in Group E, will play its first game on November 23, against Spain.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related