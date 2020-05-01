Friday, 1 May 2020
Labor Day, May 1: A national holiday in Costa Rica

Workers asked or required to work on May get double pay; No person is required to work on the day

Workers asked or required to work on May get double pay; No person is required to work on the day

Labor Day or International Workers Day is celebrated annually on 1 May in Costa Rica, Latin America and around the world. It is a national holiday in more than 80 countries to celebrate the working class.

For most countries, Labor Day is synonymous with or linked with, International Workers’ Day, which occurs on 1 May. Some countries vary the actual date of their celebrations so that the holiday occurs on a Monday close to 1 May.

In Costa Rica, May 1 it is a “de pago doble obligatorio” holiday,  meaning if you are asked or required to work you will be paid a double salary for the day.

Also, no person is required to work on May 1. This means that if a person refuses to work on the day, they cannot be fired.

Dark Blue: Labour Day falls or may fall on 1 May. Light Blue: Another public holiday on 1 May. Light Red: No public holiday on 1 May, but Labor Day on a different date. Dark red: No public holiday on 1 May and no Labor Day. / Wikipedia.

In the United States, Australia, and Canada, Labor Day or Labour Day is celebrated at different times of the year.

