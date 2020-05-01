Labor Day, May 1: A national holiday in Costa Rica

Labor Day or International Workers Day is celebrated annually on 1 May in Costa Rica, Latin America and around the world. It is a national holiday in more than 80 countries to celebrate the working class.

For most countries, Labor Day is synonymous with or linked with, International Workers’ Day, which occurs on 1 May. Some countries vary the actual date of their celebrations so that the holiday occurs on a Monday close to 1 May.

In Costa Rica, May 1 it is a “de pago doble obligatorio” holiday, meaning if you are asked or required to work you will be paid a double salary for the day.

Also, no person is required to work on May 1. This means that if a person refuses to work on the day, they cannot be fired.

In the United States, Australia, and Canada, Labor Day or Labour Day is celebrated at different times of the year.

