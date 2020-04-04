Italian luxury carmaker Lamborghini announced it has reconverted some departments of its production plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese (Italy) in order to produce surgical masks and protective medical shields for the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital in Bologna, which is involved in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, in collaboration with the University of Bologna.

The Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences will oversee validation testing of the medical devices made by Lamborghini, prior to their delivery to the hospital.

The company said it will make one thousand masks a day in the Upholstery Department, the department that produces the interiors and customizations for Lamborghini cars. At the same time, 200 protective medical shields in polycarbonate a day will be made inside the composites production plant and at the Research and Development department with the use of 3D printers.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented on the company’s website: “During an emergency such as this one, we feel the need to make a concrete contribution. We have therefore decided to support the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital, an institution with which we have had a collaborative relationship for years, through both professional consultancy in promoting programs to protect our workers’ health, and in research projects. We will win this battle together by working in union, supporting those who are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic every day.”

Other Italian companies, from the world of luxury or clothing, have converted their factories to produce material for the medical world.