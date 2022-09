QCOSTARICA – Images posted on the Facebook social network of the landslide that occurred around 2 am Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Brasil de Santa Ana.

Pphotos by Fotografia Vital Monge.

Authorities recommend not going to the area due to the latent danger of more landslides.

