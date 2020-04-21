Latin America, with population of more than 653 million, has more than 100,000 people infected with the new coronavirus, and almost 5,000 deaths, with Brazil being the country most affected by the pandemic.

Topping the list is Brazil, with a population of almost 210 million, it has 40,814 confirmed infections and 2,588 deaths (April 21). Despite the high number of deaths and infections, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Friday his intention to reopen trade and borders.

The second most affected country in the region is Peru, with 116,325 positive cases of COVID-19 and 445 deaths (April 21) from the disease.

Peru is followed by Chile, a country with 18 million inhabitants that registered 10,507 diagnosed cases and 139 deaths on April 21.

“Apoyemos a aquellos que están trabajando sin descanso para salvar millones de vidas”. Malvika, 22 años, India @la_juventud#GraciasHéroes#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/qx1JVoxPWT — UNICEF Latin America (@uniceflac) April 17, 2020

Ecuador is another of the nations hardest hit by the pandemic, with 10,128 infections and 507 deaths (April 21).

Mexico reported 8,772 infections and 712 deaths (April 21).

In Central America, Panama, is the hardest hit, with the number of cases reported 4,658 and the number of deaths related to Covid-19 to 136 (April 21).