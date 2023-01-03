Tuesday 3 January 2023
type here...
Search

Latin American leaders greet new Brazilian president

Markets have slumped in Brazil over fears President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will sacrifice the economy to push forward with social policies.

South AmericaBrazil
Avatar photo
By Q24N
Paying the bills

Latest

Canada Bans Most Foreigners From Buying Homes

Q REPORTS -  A ban on foreigners buying residential...
Read more

Latin American leaders greet new Brazilian president

Q24N (DW) Latin American leaders met with Luiz Inacio Lula...
Read more

Costa Rica closed 2022 with 68 more homicides than in 2021

QCOSTARICA - 2022 closed with 68 homicides more than...
Read more

Top 11 Reasons to Use a Credit Card in Canada

Almost everyone uses a credit card at some time...
Read more

Pizza Hut announces closure in Panama after 35 years

Q24N - On December 26, Pizza Hut Panama turned...
Read more

Alexandra Daddario Skinny Dipping In Costa Rica

Q MAGAZINE - Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch-The White Lotus-Why Women...
Read more

The best MMO titles to try out this weekend

MMO projects are distinguished by many interesting mechanics and...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢589.73 Buy

¢597.68 Sell

03 January 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N (DW) Latin American leaders met with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday, as the Brazilian president settled into his first day in office to the news that stocks had fallen more than 3%, led by a selloff of shares in state-run oil company Petrobras.

With Lula keen on prioritizing social issues and a decision to extend a fuel tax exemption, which will deprive the Treasury of 52.9 billion reals (US$9.9 billion, €9.24 billion) a year in fiscal income, Brazil’s Finance Minister Fernando Haddad attempted to dispel market fears that he might not maintain fiscal discipline. “We are not here for adventures,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Fighting Amazon deforestation a Lula priority

President Lula has said his priorities are fighting poverty, as well as investing in education and health.

He has also said he will bring illegal deforestation of the Amazon to an end. As he saw off his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, in a tensely fought election, Lula sought support from political moderates to form a broad front, then tapped some of them to serve in his Cabinet.

In the first half of the day on Monday, he met with Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez, Bolivia’s Luis Arce and Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador. Later on Monday he is slated to sit down with Chile’s Gabriel Boric and Colombia’s Gustavo Petro. Other senior political figures also traveled to the Brazilian capital of Brasilia on Sunday, such as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, to congratulate Lula on his inauguration.

On Monday afternoon, Lula is meeting with Wang Qishan, the vice president of China, by far Brazil’s biggest export destination.

- Advertisement -

Lula, who took office on Sunday, January 1, 2023, was sworn in for his third term as president of Brazil. He narrowly defeated the outgoing far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro in last October’s election run-off. Lula vows to uphold the law and rebuild the economy.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica closed 2022 with 68 more homicides than in 2021
Next articleCanada Bans Most Foreigners From Buying Homes
Avatar photo
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Brazil election: Lula to face Bolsonaro in runoff. Why the election matters.

Q24N (DW) Brazil's presidential race will go on to a runoff...
Read more

Hernández, Trump, Bolsonaro and Bukele, or how to capitalize on political fatigue

Q REPORTS (El Espectador) Rodolfo Hernández, the presidential candidate for the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Today, Monday, is NOT a holiday in Costa Rica!

QCOSTARICA - Today, Monday, January 2, unlike other parts...
Latin America

Latin America, the most violent region for children, outside of wars

Q REPORTS (EFE) Latin America and the Caribbean is...
Paying the bills