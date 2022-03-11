Lawmakers accelerate the processing of a bill that freezes increases in the fuel tax

The approval fast tracks the bill with the purpose of reducing the impact of the war in Ukraine on fuel prices in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – It may not be much to alleviate the pocketbooks, but it is something in the face of increasing fuel costs in Costa Rica.

On Thursday, legislators approved a motion in the Legislative Plenary to accelerate the processing of the bill that freezes the increases in the single tax on fuels for one year.

The initiative was presented with the purpose of reducing the impact of the war in Ukraine on fuel prices.

Legislators Erwen Masis, of the Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC), indicated that modifying the bill will be evaluated to avoid, in addition, that bus fares are impacted.

Motions to waive processing allow bills to be processed more quickly without having to go through a legislative commission.

