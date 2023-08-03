Lawmakers to pioritize taking Costa Rica off the EU’s blacklist, decreasing the Marchamo and increasing security

QCOSTARICA – On Tuesday, August 1, legislators began the period of “Ordinary” sessions, which means that the deputies retook control of the legislative agenda and can decide which bills are discussed in committees and in plenary.

According to several legislators speaking to the media, the focus of the Legislative process will be to get Costa Rica out of the European Union (EU) blacklist, decreasing the cost of the 2024 Marchamo or circulation permit and increase security, which many feel should be the country’s top priority.

Being included in the EU’s list damages the reputation of Costa Rica, becoming a greater economic risk for foreign investments and of course subject to a more detailed scrutiny of all financial operations, for being considered a tax haven.

The head of the Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC) faction, Alejandro Pacheco, mentioned that his group will focus on moving forward with a proposal to remove Costa Rica from the European Union’s gray list.

While the leader of the Partido Nueva República (PNR) and former presidential candidate, Fabricio Alvarado, said that the reduction in the 2024 Marchamo is important for Costa Ricans.

The head of the Partido Progreso Social Democrático (PPSD), the government’s party, Pilar Cisneros, indicated that projects should be prioritized to combat insecurity.

Óscar Izquierdo, head of the Partido Liberación Nacional (PLN), the party with the largest number of representatives in the current legislature, and Johana Obando, deputy head of the Partido Liberal Progresista (PLP), also detailed their priorities, a mix of the three above.

Are the increased levels of violence resulting in a historically high number of violent deaths, comparable to the totals for all of 2022 and prior years, going to be a priority for this season period? Or will other issues, though still important, take precedence?

The period of ordinary sessions will end on October 31.

