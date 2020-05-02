Legislator asks to reactivate tourism sector as soon as possible

Reactivating tourism as soon as possible is essential for thousands of families, according to Roberto Thompson, Legislator for the Liberacion Nacional (PLN), presenting two bills before the current legislative session, which would help mitigate the impact of the Coronavirus.

The covid-19 pandemic forced the country to close the borders mid-March to tourists, as well as beaches and national parks.

“Extending the Value Added Tax (VAT) exemption to tourist services and moving holidays (tha fall in the week) to Friday or Monday, are measures that the sector requires in order to face the recovery stage to better conditions. We have submitted two projects to that end,” said Thompson, who prior to taking up a seat in Cuesta de Moras was the major of the canton of Alajuela, the second most populous city in Costa Rica and was also Vice Minister of the Presidency during the second administration Oscar Arias Sánchez (2006-2010)

Tourism is one of the main engines of the economy and development of Costa Rica, it employs more than 211,000 people directly and some 600,000 indirectly.

