Saturday, 2 May 2020
BusinessEconomyNews

Legislator asks to reactivate tourism sector as soon as possible

Former Alajuela mayor and now legislator, Roberto Thompson presented two legislative bills to promote the reactivation of the tourism sector, one of the main engines of the economy and development of Costa Rica

By Rico
7

Former Alajuela mayor and now legislator, Roberto Thompson presented two legislative bills to promote the reactivation of the tourism sector, one of the main engines of the economy and development of Costa Rica

Modified date:

Reactivating tourism as soon as possible is essential for thousands of families, according to Roberto Thompson, Legislator for the Liberacion Nacional (PLN), presenting two bills before the current legislative session, which would help mitigate the impact of the Coronavirus.

Fitcation for the win! River rafting is just one of many adventure activities visitors can get into when visiting Costa Rica. It’s an exhilarating way to stay fit and healthy while on vacation.

The covid-19 pandemic forced the country to close the borders mid-March to tourists, as well as beaches and national parks.

- payin the bills -

“Extending the Value Added Tax (VAT) exemption to tourist services and moving holidays (tha fall in the week) to Friday or Monday, are measures that the sector requires in order to face the recovery stage to better conditions. We have submitted two projects to that end,” said Thompson, who prior to taking up a seat in Cuesta de Moras was the major of the canton of Alajuela, the second most populous city in Costa Rica and was also Vice Minister of the Presidency during the second administration Oscar Arias Sánchez (2006-2010)

Tourism is one of the main engines of the economy and development of Costa Rica, it employs more than 211,000 people directly and some 600,000 indirectly.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleUCR project would solve missing swabs for Coronavirus tests
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Domestic tourism before opening borders, says Salud

Health Rico -
That possibly the closure of borders extends beyond May 15, is...
Read more

Border closure for foreigners to remain in force until May 15

Health Rico -
Costa Rica Health authorities announced this Monday that the closure of...
Read more

Don't Miss

News

10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Read more
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica

The Best Place to be in the world before, during and after COVID-19

Christopher Howard -
While COVID is devastating New York, California, and Washington State in the U.S.and the rest of the orbe with more than 438,000 cases and...
Read more
Community

Nude Hotels & Beaches in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Doing what we all think about – going nude in a public, is not so easy in a conservative culture like Costa Rica. What...
Read more
Business

Who Are The Richest Men in Central America and Why

Rico -
As is usual every year, Forbes magazine has released its list of richest people in the world, including that in the Caribbean and Central...
Read more
Argentina

Argentina: 128-Year-Old Man Claims He’s Hitler

Q Costa Rica -
Q JOURNAL - An allegedly 128-year-old man in Salta, Argentina has announced he is in fact former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, and has spent...
Read more

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA