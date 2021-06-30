Wednesday 30 June 2021
type here...
NewsFront PagePolitics

Legislators extend three-year moratorium to occupants of protected areas

Initiative that suspends evictions, demolition of works and development of commercial or agricultural activities in those areas was approved in the first debate.

by Rico
5

QCOSTARICA – Through fast-track, legislators approved this Monday to extend the validity of Law No. 9577 that protects the occupants of the Maritime Terrestrial Zone (ZMT), the border mile and those areas declared natural heritage of the State, the so-called special zones,

On Espadilla beach, in Quepos, the restricted use of properties in the Maritime-Terrestrial Zone is under review. Photo: Alejandro Gamboa Madrigal

With 39 votes in favor and none against, the plenary approved in first debate the initiative that suspends the period the evictions of people, demolition of works, and development of commercial or agricultural activities in those areas.

- Advertisement -

The text of the extension is identical to the Law approved in July 2018, which suspends evictions for three years while the corresponding institutions order those territories or legislators approve legislation in that regard.

The initiative of legislator David Gourzong, of the National Liberation Party (PLN), was processed with exemption from all procedures and, this Monday.

The second debate was set for next Thursday, July 1, so its final approval would be finalized in just seven calendar days.

The idea of ​​the extension arose because the law approved in 2018 expires in July, so the occupants of those areas would be exposed to evictions.

- Advertisement -

The ZMT comprises a width of 200 meters of territory measured linearly from the point where the sea meets the land at high tide.

The first 50 meters are a public asset because the beaches that are publicly accessible are there, and the remaining 150 meters of land are for restricted use.

They are located along 1,228 kilometers (km) of coastline: 1,016 km in the Pacific and 212 km in the Caribbean.

The border zone covers 2 kilometers within the strip of the Costa Rican borders with Nicaragua and Panama, known as the border mile; while those declared natural patrimony of the State are, for example, national parks.

During the validity of the moratorium, says the Law, the State must take measures to organize these territories.

For example, it enables the Government to continue with the concession of land in the border area. At the same time, it empowers the municipalities that have coasts to apply the regulations.

- Advertisement -

In the case of areas declared natural patrimony of the State, adds the law, the application of the moratorium will be in charge of the Ministry of Environment and Energy (Minae).

During the validity of the benefit, the State shall not allow new occupations to occur.

=”The State must work quickly to have technical studies that support the projects that we can build,” the legislator demanded.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction June 30: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Legislators extend three-year moratorium to occupants of protected areas

QCOSTARICA - Through fast-track, legislators approved this Monday to extend the...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 30: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate

Today, Wednesday, June 30, only plates ending in EVENS (0,2,4,6,8) can...
Read more

MOST READ

Tribune Man: A New Novel by “Q Costa Rica” Contributor

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 30: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Wednesday, June 30, only plates ending in EVENS (0,2,4,6,8) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Health

Today’s Covid News: Average daily deaths from Covid-19 begins to decline

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The week of June 13 to 19 registered a decrease in the average number of deaths due to Covid-19, when 20 daily...
Politics

Legislators extend three-year moratorium to occupants of protected areas

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Through fast-track, legislators approved this Monday to extend the validity of Law No. 9577 that protects the occupants of the Maritime Terrestrial...
Economy

New tax exemptions would be the hook to attract high-tech and science companies

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Strengthen the attraction of Costa Rica to attract high-tech, innovative, and science companies to invest, is an initiative that stands out in...
National

World Athletics ranked Andrea Vargas among “the 10 athletes who can surprise in Tokyo”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - World Athletics (formerly the International Athletics Federation) published a list of 10 athletes set to make national sporting history at the Tokyo...
Guanacaste

Rincon de la Vieja erupts early Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Rincón de la Vieja Volcano, in north-western Costa Rica, about 23 km from Liberia, in the province of Guanacaste, this Monday...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 27: only ODD ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Sunday, June 27, only plates ending in ODDS (1,3,5,7,9) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Trends

How Government of Costa Rica Is Ensuring Women Empowerment?

Carter Maddox -
Bishal Biswas <mail@bishalbiswas.com> In 2021, Costa Rica ranked 15th amongst all the countries in the Global Gender Gap Report with a score of 0.786. This...
Nicaragua

Ortegs regime requests Russia’s armament and military preparation to face “threats of terrorism”

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Russian Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigú, revealed during the IX International Security Conference in Moscow that the Government of Nicaragua requested...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.