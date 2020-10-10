Saturday, 10 October 2020
Legislators, ministers, magistrates and others in goverment would pay the full 2021 Marchamo

There are several proposals presented to Congress to reduce the property tax of the 2021 Marchamo; including cutting it in half for vehicles under ¢20M, yatchs and helicopters

Rico
By Rico
85
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – The members of the supreme powers such as legislators, ministers, magistrates and President Carlos Alvarado, would be obliged to pay 100% of the cost of the 2021 Marchamo.

That is the proposal by the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN) bench if one or more of the proposals to reduce the cost of the annual circulation permit being currently lobbied in Congress by different legislators.

One of those would see owners of vehicles with a Valor Fiscal (fiscal value) of less than ¢20 million colones. The benefit would not apply to motorcycles with engines of 500 cc or more, yachts and helicopters.

- paying the bills -

The Marchamo is an annual payment required by owners of vehicles that includes the mandatory insurance (Seguro Obligatorio de Automoviles – SOA) and the proerty tax, among various other items.

The property tax is the highest single portion of the Marchamo (63.86% for 2020), the SOA the second highest (21.92% for 2020).

The Marchamo must be paid by December 31 of each year. Come January 1, the Policia de Transito pays special attention to vehicles without the current Marchamo and issue fines accordingly.

The Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) is the government agency to collect the Marchamo. See here the cost of the 2021 Marchamo (after November 1).

Which car models have the most expensive and cheapest Marchamo?

- paying the bills -

The car model with the most expensive 2020 Marchamo is the 2019 Porsche that its owner has to ¢9.4 million (about US$15,000 dollars at today’s exchange rate).

2019 Porsche

While the cheapest is divided into: 1963 MG Coupe,  1987 Daihatsu Charmant, 1978 Toyota Land Cruiser, and 1968 Ford Mustang 1968. All with an amount of about ¢70,000 colones (US$118 dollars at today’s exchange rate).

 

Previous articleCosta Rica will study the mental health of its population against COVID-19
Next articlePresident Alvarado has the last say if 2021 Marchamo will be cut in half
