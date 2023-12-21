LGBTIQ+ refugees often struggle to find peace and safety in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA — In the past year, Costa Rica has become much less hospitable to those looking for asylum. The government has put in place more rigorous policies that make it even more difficult for those seeking asylum to get jobs, and the situation has become worse for LGBTIQ+ seekers in particular.

During their research, Refugees International (RI) heard stories of LGBTIQ+ asylum seekers living in poverty, being taken advantage of at work, being denied healthcare due to their immigration status, and facing discrimination from government officials and businesses. Finding housing is also a challenge, and they’re at risk of violence motivated by bias.

At the same time, different groups like civil society organizations, the private sector, and UN agencies have worked together to create initiatives to help those who have been forced to leave their homes, LGBTIQ+ populations, or both.

The government usually provides support in these cases.

The report was part of the “Economic Inclusion of LGBTIQ+ Refugees in Costa Rica” project led by Refugees International and funded by the Western Union Foundation. It was conducted between late June and October 2023 to identify economic barriers for LGBTIQ+ refugees, start discussions among public and private entities, increase the visibility of LGBTIQ+ refugee voices, and increase social-economic integration by creating a more inviting atmosphere.

The report recommends policies that recognize the rights of multiple groups to migrate and look for shelter, programs that consider their specific needs and culture, and measures to lower xenophobia and any violence based on gender or bias.

The aim is to improve the lives of LGBTIQ+ refugees and asylum seekers, make use of the economic contributions of migrants, and promote equity, justice, and unity in Costa Rica.

Read the report here.

