Thursday 17 August 2023
Lisbeth Valverde is the new Miss Costa Rica!

The 28-year-old Special Education teacher is a native of San Ramón and wants to highlight her social project "Manos Unidas Costa Rica".

By Q Costa Rica
Lisbeth Valverde is the new Miss Costa Rica!

Dollar Exchange

¢532.45 BUY

¢537.41 SELL

17 August 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

QCOSTARICA — Lisbeth Valverde Brenes was crowned the new Miss Costa Rica in the grand final held this Wednesday, August 16, on Televisora de Costa Rica (Teletica).

The 28-year-old Special Education teacher is a native of San Ramón and wants to highlight her social project “Manos Unidas Costa Rica”.

Aside from being the representative of Costa Rican beauty, the winner will receive the following prizes: a crown made by designer Jorge Bakkar, ¢3 million in cash, a new car, treatment at Kaver Dental Clinic, care at Fumero Medical & Skin Center, shoes by Daniel del Barco, wardrobe by Valesky Boutique, makeup by Kryolan, hair care products by Marzú, eyebrow and eyelash design by Joha Pérez Studio, manicure by Rosé, one year of Fit N’ Tasty diet, swimming classes at Crawl Swimming and classes with Nany Sevilla at Orange Theory Fitness.

The grand finale started at 8 pm with a musical choreography of the nine candidates to the rhythm of Dua Lipa. Walter Campos and Johanna Solano welcomed and the participants introduced themselves one by one.

Later came a round of questions, with which the judges determined the result of the personality test, first place went to Lisbeth Valverde with a 9.08, followed by Yoselyn Porras with a 9.00 and Natalia González with a 8.83.

The participants then went on stage at the Marco Picado Studio, in La Sabana, in bathing suits, with Lisbeth Valverde earning a 9.17, Fabiola Calvo a 9.00 and Alejandra González an 8.83.

The last parade was the evening dress. The misses came out wearing spectacular designs from Valesky Boutique. The jury, made up of Diana Bonell, Véronique de la Cruz and Rodolfo González, decided that the best three were Valverde with a 9.67, Natalia González with a 9.13 and Yoselyn Porras with a 8.67.

Runners-up were Yoselyn Porras and Natalia González.

With tears in her eyes, María Fernanda Rodríguez, Miss Costa Rica 2022, gave an emotional goodbye message before crowning Miss Costa Rica 2023.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Subscribe to our stories

