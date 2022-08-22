Little rain expected this Monday despite a new tropical wave

QCOSTARICA – The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), is forecast for little to no rain this Monday despite the entry of tropical wave number 29.

According to the forecast for this Monday, the week will increase in rainfall as the Intertropical Convergence Zone approaches and, consequently, atmospheric pressure.

Juan Diego Naranjo, from the IMN, pointed out that significant rains can occur in the Pacific.

“During this week, the humidity will increase over the country in the coming days and therefore, the rainfall will gradually return to the national territory. Starting with tropical wave #29 that this Monday will be arriving in Costa Rica in the afternoon, but causing more cloudiness compared to the last days in the Caribbean and North Zone regions in the morning hours. Due to the stable conditions in which the country has been, a significant strengthening of the rains is not expected on this day,” stated Narango on the IMN website.

However, Naranjo did not rule out that there will be rains in the Central Valley on Monday afternoon, which has seen, for most areas, almost no rain since Thursday, while other parts of the country, such ass in Playa Jacó (Central Pacific), where there has been flooding on a couple of occasions due to heavy rainfall and saturated sewers.

