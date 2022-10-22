Saturday 22 October 2022
type here...
Search

“Locos” for lottery: Christmas lottery sales increased 24% over last year

LotteryMore News
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

“Locos” for lottery: Christmas lottery sales increased 24% over last year

QCOSTARICA - With the hope and desire to better...
Read more

Constitutional Court annuls health order that closed Parque Viva

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Costitutional Court (Sala Constitucional or...
Read more

Why did Costa Rica have one of the highest food price hikes?

QCOSTARICA - The data is striking. Costa Rica is...
Read more

Should you buy a franchise?

Starting your own business from scratch can be terrifying...
Read more

Lower gasoline prices in the coming days

QCOSTARICA - The Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (RECOPE) -Costa...
Read more

Dekra will start with the vehicle inspection service on Friday, October 28

QCOSTARICA - After weeks of appeals and doubts, the...
Read more

Government reforms Marinas Law regulations

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves Robles signed...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢621.23 Buy

¢629.49 Sell

22 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – With the hope and desire to better their financial situation with a win of the ¢1.6 billion colones jackpot of the Gordo Navideñ (Christma Lottery), has increased sales considerably compared to the previous year.

According to the president of the board of the Junta de Protección Social (JPS) – Costa Rica’s Lottery, Evelyn Blanco, said sales (so far) were up 24% over last year and that the number 18 is the most sought out number for this 2022 of the BIG lottery.

- Advertisement -

The reason may be that the lottery this year will be on December 18.

The cost of the “entero” (40 fractions) ¢80,000 colones and a fraction is ¢2,000.

The JPS reminds lottery buyers to only buy lottery at authorized sellers and not pay premiums, which is illegal.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleConstitutional Court annuls health order that closed Parque Viva
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

“Gordo Navideño” jackpot lottery winners did not claim ¢120 million

QCOSTARICA - The winners of ¢120 million colones corresponding of the...
Read more

Gordo Navideño. Don’t overpay!

QCOSTARICA - The Gordo Navideño (Christmas Lottery) is the most anticipated...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

The Importance Of Latino Athletes In The American Competitive Sports Scene

There are countless Latino athletes who have played prominent...
Weather

Dry air mass weakens Tropical Wave #44

QCOSTARICA - Tropical Wave #44 was to have dumped...
Paying the bills