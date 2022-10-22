“Locos” for lottery: Christmas lottery sales increased 24% over last year

QCOSTARICA – With the hope and desire to better their financial situation with a win of the ¢1.6 billion colones jackpot of the Gordo Navideñ (Christma Lottery), has increased sales considerably compared to the previous year.

According to the president of the board of the Junta de Protección Social (JPS) – Costa Rica’s Lottery, Evelyn Blanco, said sales (so far) were up 24% over last year and that the number 18 is the most sought out number for this 2022 of the BIG lottery.

The reason may be that the lottery this year will be on December 18.

The cost of the “entero” (40 fractions) ¢80,000 colones and a fraction is ¢2,000.

The JPS reminds lottery buyers to only buy lottery at authorized sellers and not pay premiums, which is illegal.

