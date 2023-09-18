Loss of ¢5 million per day due to toll management at Alajuela

QCOSTARICA — We’ve all been there, as we round the new Rio Segundo bridge on the Autopista General Cañas bound for the airport, we come to a crawl due to traffic congestion at the tolls. Then all of a sudden it frees up.

That is “toll management” by authorities to keep traffic moving, by suspending toll charges momentarily.

- Advertisement -

The practice costs the Consejo Nacional de Vialidad (CONAVI) – National Road Council – an estimated up to ¢5 million colones daily.

Though there is no specific science applied as to when the tolls are suspended, the practice is to open up the toll booths, that is allow all vehicles to pass through without paying, when traffic backs up to the bridge.

The CONAVI says it is working on a plan to upgrade the toll booths, with improvements such as having an additional lane, expanding the number of toll booths and improving their toll systems.

The plan to intervene in the tollbooths would cost $5 million dollars.

The objective is to reduce congestion, and, therefore, eliminate the temporary suspension of toll charges.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related