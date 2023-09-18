Monday 18 September 2023
type here...
Search

Loss of ¢5 million per day due to toll management at Alajuela

NationalRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

What is the cost of public transportation in Costa Rica compared to other countries?

QCOSTARICA -- According to Numbeo's list, the United States...
Read more

Ticos see the possibility of an economic crisis as very distant

QCOSTARICA -- The number of people who believe that...
Read more

Loss of ¢5 million per day due to toll management at Alajuela

QCOSTARICA -- We've all been there, as we round...
Read more

Costa Rica on alert against possible threat of cyber attacks in South America

QCOSTARICA -- In recent days, countries such as Chile,...
Read more

Dollar exchange reference rate at it’s lowest point in nine years

QCOSTARICA -- The reference sale of the U.S. Dollar...
Read more

The Lunacy of Never-ending Growth

QCOSTARICA -- This is the last of Chris Clarke’s...
Read more

Trendy Trips in 2023: Top 5 Places to Go

Hold onto your sunhats and charge your smartphones, because...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢527.76 BUY

¢534.71 SELL

15 September 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — We’ve all been there, as we round the new Rio Segundo bridge on the Autopista General Cañas bound for the airport, we come to a crawl due to traffic congestion at the tolls. Then all of a sudden it frees up.

That is “toll management” by authorities to keep traffic moving, by suspending toll charges momentarily.

- Advertisement -

The practice costs the Consejo Nacional de Vialidad (CONAVI) – National Road Council – an estimated up to ¢5 million colones daily.

Though there is no specific science applied as to when the tolls are suspended, the practice is to open up the toll booths, that is allow all vehicles to pass through without paying, when traffic backs up to the bridge.

The CONAVI says it is working on a plan to upgrade the toll booths, with improvements such as having an additional lane, expanding the number of toll booths and improving their toll systems.

The plan to intervene in the tollbooths would cost $5 million dollars.

The objective is to reduce congestion, and, therefore, eliminate the temporary suspension of toll charges.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica on alert against possible threat of cyber attacks in South America
Next articleTicos see the possibility of an economic crisis as very distant
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

MOPT looks to improving vehicular flow to San José in front of the airport

QCOSTARICA -- The Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes is aiming...
Read more

Case in “Cambronero tragedy” dismissed

Q COSTA RICA - The Criminal Court of San Ramón has...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Niagara Falls will be dressed in white, blue and red for Costa Rica’s Independence

QCOSTARICA -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that...
Blogs

The Lunacy of Never-ending Growth

QCOSTARICA -- This is the last of Chris Clarke’s...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: