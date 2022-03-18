Lover of comics? Tickets for the Comic Con Costa Rica in May are now on sale

Event will be held on May 6 to 8 at the Costa Rican Convention Center in Barreal de Heredia

QCOSTARICA – If you are a lover of comics, pay close attention, since the tickets for Comic Con Costa Rica, which will take place from May 6 to 8 at the Centro de Convenciones Costa Rica (Costa Rica Convention Center), are now on sale.

Tickets are on sale at www.eticket.cr, and the event will feature the participation of Manu Bennet, from The Hobbit, Arrow, Spartacus; in addition to John Rhys-Davs, known for his role as Gimli in The Lord of the Rings.

Manu Quirós, the Executive Producer of Comic Con Costa Rica, explained that the inaugural event will have a concert with the Philharmonic Orchestra.

Quirós added that well-known ‘cosplayers’, who are people who dress up as characters, will also be presented.

Regular tickets are priced at ¢12,000 for one day and ¢18,000 for the two days of the event.

The organization also made available a family package for 2 adults and two children (under 13 years old), at a cost of ¢28,500 for one day and ¢45,500 for two days.

