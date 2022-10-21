Friday 21 October 2022
Lower gasoline prices in the coming days

Super gasoline and diesel will drop in price in the coming days, while regular will increase

EconomyFuel PricesRedaqted
QCOSTARICA – The Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (RECOPE) -Costa Rican Oil Refinery that refines nothing, submitted for approval a decrease of ¢56 in super gasoline and ¢47 in diesel, while a lite of regular gasoline will increase ¢28 colones.

According to RECOPE, the reduction is due to the fact that in the last month the country bought cheaper diesel and super gasoline than in the previous two months.

When the regulatory authority, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP),  approves the change, super gasoline would go from the current ¢846 to ¢790 for a liter, regular from ¢807 to ¢835, and diesel from ¢865 to ¢818.

This would also be the first time super gasoline will be cheaper than regular gasoline, which can expect many drivers to fill with the cheaper super instead of filling with regular.

Experts say that vehicles filled with super instead of regular will have no problem.

Once the ARESEP approves the rates, they must be published in the official government publication, La Gaceta, to take effect, which could be as early as the middle of next week.

 

