Thursday 11 August 2022
type here...
Search

Lower prices for medicine on the way

President signed a decree to reduce the price of medicines that would be reflected by the end of the year

More NewsFront PagePolitics
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica prepares plan to regularize status of 200,000 mostly Nicaraguan migrants

QCOSTARICA (Reuters) Costa Rica is readying a plan to...
Read more

Economists project that poverty in Costa Rica could reach 33%

QCOSTARICA - The College of Economic Sciences (Colegio de...
Read more

Lower prices for medicine on the way

QCOSTARICA - The government signed a decree on Wednesday...
Read more

Gaming is the best escapism – here’s why

Whether you are a keen gamer yourself or you...
Read more

Colombia: Gustavo Petro sworn in as president

QCOLOMBIA – Gustavo Petro, a former member of Colombia’s...
Read more

Costa Rica government puts end to ‘State of Emergency’ due to covid-19

QCOSTARICA - This Wednesday President Rodrigo Chaves signed the...
Read more

Cuba: Massive fire at oil storage facility engulfs third tank

Q24N (DW.com) Cuban officials have confirmed that a third...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢667.76 Buy

¢676.11 Sell

11 August 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The government signed a decree on Wednesday on the parallel importation of medicines into the country. The decree will allow the importation of medicines from anywhere, as long as they are included in the sanitary registry.

The Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacón, pointed out that the decree goes in the direction of lowering the cost of medicines in pharmacies across the country.

For his part, President Rodrigo Chaves stated that in a period of four months, Costa Ricans will see a significant reduction in the price of medications.

- Advertisement -

Weeks ago, the Government signed a decree on the homologation of medicines, which allows importers to register in Costa Rica medicines that are accepted in other countries.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleGaming is the best escapism – here’s why
Next articleEconomists project that poverty in Costa Rica could reach 33%
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Panama launches a plan to face medicine shortages in social security

Q24N (EFE) The Government of Panama launched this Monday a plan...
Read more

Prescriptions must include the generic name of the drugs

QCOSTARICA - Every prescription issued by professionals in medicine, dentistry and...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

News

Government decree on vaccination is ineffective, concludes the Caja

QCOSTARICA - This is a strong blow for Casa...
Travel

Arajet offers $149 roundtrip flights between San Jose and Santo Domingo

Q TRAVEL - The ultra-low-cost startup airline will take...
Paying the bills