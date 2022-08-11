Lower prices for medicine on the way

QCOSTARICA – The government signed a decree on Wednesday on the parallel importation of medicines into the country. The decree will allow the importation of medicines from anywhere, as long as they are included in the sanitary registry.

The Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacón, pointed out that the decree goes in the direction of lowering the cost of medicines in pharmacies across the country.

For his part, President Rodrigo Chaves stated that in a period of four months, Costa Ricans will see a significant reduction in the price of medications.

Weeks ago, the Government signed a decree on the homologation of medicines, which allows importers to register in Costa Rica medicines that are accepted in other countries.

