Maduro’s Infiltrators Join Violent Protests in the U.S.

The Nicolás Maduro regime infiltrated Chavista agents into the U.S. protests to encourage violence in that country. It happened in Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Bolivia, and now it is also happening in the United States. The Maduro regime and leftist groups are present in the chaos of the American country to destabilize the government of President Donald Trump in an election year.

Videos and photographs on social media showed that agents of the Venezuelan regime are in the United States and participating in the protests. In fact, one of the “protesters” who claims to be “Chavista” recently met with the dictator Nicolás Maduro at the Venezuelan presidential palace.

A video shows a young woman during a demonstration in Miami, Florida. The young woman is carrying a backpack with the colors of the Venezuelan flag that was provided by the Maduro regime. She says she is Dominican, claims to be a “Chavista” and that she “supports the Bolivarian revolution. She also says that she recently visited the Caribbean country “on behalf of an internationalist brigade.”

President @realDonaldTrump Maduro is infiltrating the protests to generate violence and chaos in the United States, his permanence in power is a danger to the security of the United States. pic.twitter.com/6vAUin0QkD — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) June 3, 2020

In other pictures, you can also see a blond man in a “Chávez eyes” shirt who went out to protest in the United States, and who recently also met with Maduro. He is Max Blumenthal, editor of the Grayzone website and a contributor to the Russian state media Sputnik and RT.

- paying the bills -

What is happening on North American soil is not accidental. The fact that members of the left decide to come out with symbols of Chavismo and join the protests is not random. It is just another example of how Nicolás Maduro has become a threat to the region.

It is not surprising that the Venezuelan tyranny is behind the violent acts since this is not the first time that it has participated in some way in attacking the peace and security of countries in the region, such as Colombia, which now faces the FARC and ELN guerrillas, financed and supported from Venezuelan territory.

Joseph Humire, an expert in global security, has said that there are criminal groups in the U.S. protests that have found an excuse to commit crimes. There are also shock groups that have been formed to coordinate violent actions against the U.S. government.

Humire believes that the shock troops are operating with alleged support from abroad as the scenes in the US have also been seen in protests in Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.

“Now we have the flag of the Sandinista FSLN of Nicaragua at the #GeorgeFloyd protests in Miami. Ironically, Sandinista leader Daniel Ortega and his vice president Rosario Murillo, are responsible for the illegal killing of hundreds of protesters in Nicaragua from 2018″, Humire said on Twitter.

- paying the bills -

“One of the flags repeatedly seen in the ongoing protests throughout the country is that of the Mapuche people of Chile. It was a symbol used in the violent Chilean protests last October, which killed 29 people and injured nearly 2,500. The Mapuches are in the Bolivarian network,” he recalled.

The death of George Floyd, a 47-year-old African-American, brought thousands of people onto the streets to express their anger, sometimes with violence. President Donald Trump sees them as violent radical leftists, especially from the far-left Antifa movement, which he said he will include on the list of terrorist organizations.

FBI on track

Multiple protesters arrested in Miami and other U.S. cities testified before the FBI that they had received money from activists in Cuba and Venezuela

Detainees including citizens of Haiti, Venezuela, Honduras, and the United States who were interrogated by FBI domestic counterterrorism agents.

In Bolivia, on November 13, when four Cubans were arrested with cash financing the protests against the government of Jeanine Añez. By mid-November, Chile had already expelled 50 foreigners “for engaging in looting, being involved in disorder, attempting to undermine authority, and setting up barricades.” This included 30 Cubans, nine Venezuelans, and one Bolivian.

In October, the president of Ecuador himself, Lenín Moreno, said that members of the FARC guerrilla group and Chavista Venezuelans had infiltrated his protests in his country.

- paying the bills --

In an interview with the PanAm Post, Humire emphasized he believes that Cuba and Venezuela are tools that are being used in a much larger geopolitical puzzle. He added that he believes a matrix of opinion is being built on the São Paulo Forum with the very intention of disguising the real culprits of political and social destabilization in the region.

“I think Cuba and Venezuela are tools that are being used in a much larger geopolitical puzzle. The other pieces are in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East,” he said.

“Recent events have taught us that we cannot focus only on Venezuela. I have always said, for victories inside Venezuela, we have to take action outside the country,” Humire said.

Humire says that to tackle the situation, democratic governments need to take action and impose sanctions on Maduro’s allies and that they should also strengthen their counter-intelligence services in migration to prevent the entry of people who could become a threat.

Article originally appeared on Today Venezuela and is republished here with permission.